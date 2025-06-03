Ed Sheeran jams with Shah Rukh Khan during India Visit

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran had a star-studded experience during his recent visit to India, giving fans a delightful peek into his adventures.

Ed Sheeran catches up with Indian celebs on his India tour

In a new Instagram post, Ed Sheeran shared a video of himself and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan singing the hook line of his upcoming track Sapphire. The clip captures a fun moment as Shah Rukh surprises viewers by popping up behind Ed to sing along.

Another highlight of his visit is a serene snapshot of Sheeran enjoying a coffee on a barge with none other than celebrated singer Arijit Singh. The two appear relaxed, taking in the views during their quiet musical break.