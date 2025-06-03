Ed Sheeran jams with Shah Rukh Khan during India Visit
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran had a star-studded experience during his recent visit to India, giving fans a delightful peek into his adventures.
Ed Sheeran catches up with Indian celebs on his India tour
In a new Instagram post, Ed Sheeran shared a video of himself and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan singing the hook line of his upcoming track Sapphire. The clip captures a fun moment as Shah Rukh surprises viewers by popping up behind Ed to sing along.
Another highlight of his visit is a serene snapshot of Sheeran enjoying a coffee on a barge with none other than celebrated singer Arijit Singh. The two appear relaxed, taking in the views during their quiet musical break.
The post, which Ed titled “Sapphire dumpington,” offered fans a full visual diary of his trip. Alongside jamming with Indian musicians, Ed sang in Hindi, got a Punjabi tattoo, learned to play traditional Indian instruments, and watched a group of college students perform a flash mob to his song. He even visited the iconic Baahubali set and admitted he "flipped out" seeing it in person, having watched the film in theatres earlier.
“@iamsrk, love that guy so much,” Ed wrote in his caption, summing up his admiration for Shah Rukh. He also praised Arijit and the Indian musicians he worked with, calling them some of the best he’s ever recorded with.
This isn’t Ed’s first India trip, and true to tradition, he embraced every moment—from taking auto rides to performing live. His most recent leg of the record-breaking “– = ÷ x” Tour included performances across major Indian cities including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong.
As he puts it himself: “I love making music in India.” And clearly, India loves having him back.