From high-fiving strangers to riding a bike with Arijit Singh: Ed Sheeran's India tour has it all

Global sensation Ed Sheeran is having a blast during the Indian leg of his Mathematics Tour. Recently, the British singer used social media to drop a compilation of his precious moments from his recent trip.

Sharing some memorable pictures, Ed Sheeran wrote, "Third India dump

1. High-fiving some dudes following us around, they were cool

2. @arijitsingh taking me around his home town, it was a mission to get to but worth it