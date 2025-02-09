Ed Sheeran’s Bengaluru concert: ‘The A Team’ story, loop magic and India love

Ed also shared a story on stage as a prelude to the performance of his hit song The A Team. Discussing the same he highlighted that when he was much younger, he banked on this song, a favourite of his, to make a big wave during his time of performing it at an open mic gig one night. "You would go in with four of your best songs and you would try and get people's attention," he said discussing the same.

He further added that it was to no avail. The song failed to make any impact on the audience then. "When I wrote this song, I thought this song would change everything for me. I was really excited about it, and I went into the open mic night that night and played it thinking that there'd be rapturous applause and a record deal and that would be it. But no one cared. I still however liked the song, and so the next day I played it again, thinking the same thing -- that someone would discover me, but still, no one cared. I did this again, and again, and again, and people just didn't care. But then one day, one person cared, and then the next day two people cared, and then three people, and then ten people, and then twenty people. This song slowly became a very minor hit in the United Kingdom. I then signed a record deal and it became a major hit within the United Kingdom, and then finally, I got to take this song all the way around the world. When this song blew up, I was 19 years old and I thought that this would be a one-hit wonder, and that would be it. And I was totally happy with that because I got to travel the world for free, doing something that I loved. I thought it would all end. But now, here I am, 2025, still playing it. The mad thing is, I can still remember playing this song to absolutely nobody -- empty room. If I close my eyes, I can picture that empty room, and now I open my eyes, and I see 26,000 people in Bengaluru tonight," Ed told the audience.