Ed Sheeran’s Bengaluru concert: ‘The A Team’ story, loop magic and India love

Bengaluru grooved right into Ed Sheeran's Mathmatics / +-=÷x Tour this weekend, as the global pop sensation made his way to the city after a performance in Chennai, earlier this week. We were there to witness the night unfold and it was night filled with ecstatic music and cheer.
The fabulous evening of February 8 opened with indie sensation Mali taking stage with guitarist Lala. The duo played some of the Mali's most phenomenal tracks like Anniku Raatri, Semi Automatic Butane and much more! Lala even set the stage on fire with some fascinating guitar solos urging the crowd to cheer during the opening act.
The duo's performance set the stage for an ecstatic night of music filled with Ed's musical brilliance. With high anticipation building up to his arrival, Ed finally blasted onto the stage with incredible energy. With him and his guitar, the crowd was immediately reeled in as they sang along Castle On The Hill, an iconic single by the global star.
Ed also shared a story on stage as a prelude to the performance of his hit song The A Team. Discussing the same he highlighted that when he was much younger, he banked on this song, a favourite of his, to make a big wave during his time of performing it at an open mic gig one night. "You would go in with four of your best songs and you would try and get people's attention," he said discussing the same.
He further added that it was to no avail. The song failed to make any impact on the audience then. "When I wrote this song, I thought this song would change everything for me. I was really excited about it, and I went into the open mic night that night and played it thinking that there'd be rapturous applause and a record deal and that would be it. But no one cared. I still however liked the song, and so the next day I played it again, thinking the same thing -- that someone would discover me, but still, no one cared. I did this again, and again, and again, and people just didn't care. But then one day, one person cared, and then the next day two people cared, and then three people, and then ten people, and then twenty people. This song slowly became a very minor hit in the United Kingdom. I then signed a record deal and it became a major hit within the United Kingdom, and then finally, I got to take this song all the way around the world. When this song blew up, I was 19 years old and I thought that this would be a one-hit wonder, and that would be it. And I was totally happy with that because I got to travel the world for free, doing something that I loved. I thought it would all end. But now, here I am, 2025, still playing it. The mad thing is, I can still remember playing this song to absolutely nobody -- empty room. If I close my eyes, I can picture that empty room, and now I open my eyes, and I see 26,000 people in Bengaluru tonight," Ed told the audience.
The evening also witnessed Ed sharing his love for India and its culture. the singer has already been seen sharing the stage with Indian msucians Armaan Mallik and AR Rahman during his current visit.
Ed's talent with the loop station added an extra charm to his performance as all the music that he played was made live on-stage, creating a surreal experience for the audience. Other hits like Perfect, Shivers, I’m a Mess, Photograph and Happier also followed during the course of the night. These induced many sing-along moments with the crowd, sprinkled with roars of cheer and love for the musicians.
The show, part of the tour produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, was incredibly exciting, bringing out the true 'Ed Sheeran' experiences in front of the crowd.