Ed Sheeran’s surprise Church Street performance cut short by Bengaluru police

Ed Sheeran surprised Bengaluru fans with an impromptu performance on Church Street Sunday morning. The global music star began singing on the footpath without prior announcement, quickly attracting a crowd. However, the spontaneous street concert was cut short when Bengaluru police intervened.

In a now-viral video, a police officer can be seen unplugging Ed's microphone mid-performance. The officers, reportedly unaware of the singer's identity, instructed him to stop due to the lack of necessary permissions for a public performance.