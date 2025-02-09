Ed Sheeran’s surprise Church Street performance cut short by Bengaluru police

Ed Sheeran surprised Bengaluru fans with an impromptu performance on Church Street Sunday morning. The global music star began singing on the footpath without prior announcement, quickly attracting a crowd. However, the spontaneous street concert was cut short when Bengaluru police intervened.
In a now-viral video, a police officer can be seen unplugging Ed's microphone mid-performance. The officers, reportedly unaware of the singer's identity, instructed him to stop due to the lack of necessary permissions for a public performance.
Ed is currently in Bengaluru for his scheduled Mathematics Tour concerts, and this unannounced street performance was a bonus for his local fans. Despite the brief interruption, his presence on Church Street created excitement throughout the city.
The four-time Grammy Award winner performed in Bengaluru yesterday, with another concert scheduled for today at NICE Grounds. These shows mark Ed’s debut live performances in the city, and the demand for tickets prompted the addition of a second show, making Bengaluru the only Indian city on his tour with consecutive performances.
Ed's India tour also includes stops in Pune, Shillong, and Delhi NCR. He has expressed his enthusiasm for performing in India, noting the immense love his music has received from Indian audiences. “Every time I come back to India, it feels even more thrilling,” the Perfect singer commented.
Recalling his earlier visits, he added, “Back in 2014, I had no idea my music had such a strong following here. It wasn't until my visit in 2015 that I realised how much people truly enjoy my songs. Today, it’s clear that India is one of my biggest market.”