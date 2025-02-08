Ed Sheeran plays sitar for the first time, impresses fans with ‘Shape of You’ rendition

Ed Sheeran, currently in India for his Mathematics tour, shared a video on Instagram on Friday of his first attempt at playing the sitar. The clip shows Ed learning the instrument with guidance from sitar player Megha Rawoot. He even played his 2017 hit, Shape of You, on the sitar while both he and Megha sang along.
In the video, Ed is seen seated with his legs folded, wearing a black T-shirt and olive green pants with Megha beside him. “Played Sitar today for the first time, had a great teacher @megharawoot,” the singer wrote in the caption.
Megha Rawoot had this to say on her Instagram handle:
"What a day!!! Phewwww…
It was a fun day and a fun Jam!! Thanks @teddysphotos for bringing me onboard! You are a natural♥️🤗
Thank you @shekkkkp for making this happen ♥️♥️♥️✨🥂 "
One fan commented, “You’ll henceforth be known as Pandit Ed Sheerankar!” while another joked, “Club isn’t the best place to find loving, Darbar is where I go!”
Ed’s India tour has already included some memorable moments. He performed in Chennai on Wednesday with music maestro AR Rahman. The two musicians not only interacted with fans but also performed a remix of Shape of You and Rahman's Urvasi. Following the performance, the Perfect singer expressed his gratitude on Instagram, calling it ‘an honour’ to share the stage with Rahman.
Ed’s India tour began in Pune on January 30th, with singer-actor Dot opening the show. The tour concludes on February 15 with a performance in Delhi-NCR.
From Dot. To Jonitha Gandhi, Ed Sheeran's Mathematics tour has had quite the lineup!