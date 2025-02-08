Ed Sheeran plays sitar for the first time, impresses fans with ‘Shape of You’ rendition

Ed Sheeran, currently in India for his Mathematics tour, shared a video on Instagram on Friday of his first attempt at playing the sitar. The clip shows Ed learning the instrument with guidance from sitar player Megha Rawoot. He even played his 2017 hit, Shape of You, on the sitar while both he and Megha sang along.

In the video, Ed is seen seated with his legs folded, wearing a black T-shirt and olive green pants with Megha beside him. “Played Sitar today for the first time, had a great teacher @megharawoot,” the singer wrote in the caption.