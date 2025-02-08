Ed Sheeran’s Bengaluru concerts: Get ready for musical magic on February 8 and 9

Global music icon Ed Sheeran is all set to take Bengaluru by storm on February 8 and 9 as part of his highly anticipated Mathematics Tour. Fans from across India and beyond are gearing up for two electrifying nights at NICE Grounds, Bengaluru, in Madavara. The concerts will take place from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on February 8 and 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm on February 9.
Ed’s Mathematics Tour—inspired by his chart-topping albums—promises a spectacular experience with a setlist featuring global hits like Shape of You, Perfect, Castle on the Hill, Bad Habits and Thinking Out Loud.
Before Ed takes the stage, singer-songwriter Mali (Maalavika Manoj) will set the tone with her soulful melodies and indie-pop brilliance. Known for tracks like Semi Automatic Butane, Mango Showers and Anniku Raatri, Mali is curating a special setlist that showcases the best of her artistry.
“I think the surprise is more for me and Lala (her collaborator) on stage—and for people who haven't heard my music in a long time,” she shared. “This is the version of the set we're really proud of and excited to present. Although it's not with the full band, it's still a very full-sounding set.”
Ed’s India tour has already kicked off with a bang. In Chennai, he wowed fans by teaming up with AR Rahman for a special remix of Shape of You and Urvasi. Singer-songwriter Aditi ‘Dot’ opened the Pune show, bringing her signature indie charm. Adding to the star power, pop sensation Armaan Malik also joined the singer on stage at Hyderabad, making the tour even more memorable.
With the concerts just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to witness two nights of unforgettable music and magical performances.