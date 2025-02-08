Ed Sheeran’s Bengaluru concerts: Get ready for musical magic on February 8 and 9

Ed’s Mathematics Tour—inspired by his chart-topping albums—promises a spectacular experience with a setlist featuring global hits like Shape of You, Perfect, Castle on the Hill, Bad Habits and Thinking Out Loud.

Before Ed takes the stage, singer-songwriter Mali (Maalavika Manoj) will set the tone with her soulful melodies and indie-pop brilliance. Known for tracks like Semi Automatic Butane, Mango Showers and Anniku Raatri, Mali is curating a special setlist that showcases the best of her artistry.