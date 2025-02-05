EXCLUSIVE | Mali to open Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru show, teases new single and setlist surprises

Singer Mali aka Maalavika Manoj, known for her head-bobbing hits like Semi Automatic Butane, Mango Showers, Anniku Raatri and many more, is now all set to add another cross another feat achieved from her bucket list! The crooner will be the opening act for Ed Sheeran as he arrives in Bengaluru with his Mathematics World Tour this weekend.

Indulge wastes no time roping her in for a quick chat ahead of her performance. Mali teases her setlist, hinting at a carefully curated selection spanning her entire career. Talking about doing anything surprising or special for the upcoming performance she highlights, "I think it will be exciting to do all these songs in a particular order in front of this new audience. I think the surprise is more for me and Lala on-stage and for people who haven't heard my music in a long time or haven't come to a gig of mine in a long time. This is the version of the set we're really proud of and excited to present. Although it's not with the full band, it's still a very full sounding set."

But the excitement doesn't stop there. Mali also expressed her admiration for Ed Sheeran, calling him "one of the catchiest pop songwriters in the world." She further discusses her personal fondness towards Ed Sheeran's music. "I think anyone and everyone who's lived in the last 10-15 years knows Ed's music. He's one of the catchiest pop songwriters in the world and I love a good catchy melody (laughs). I too am an Ed Sheeran fan!" she says, adding further about what she'd discuss with him upon meeting him. "I believe he's a nice person and if I do get a chance to meet him, I don't know if I'd have specific questions for him. I'd just like to get to know him as a human being, because everything we know about him is as a musician. I'm going to try not to fangirl (laughs)!"

And what does the future hold for Mali beyond the Ed Sheeran show? She's currently working on a new single, Doctor Dust, which she describes as "quite a departure from my other music" while still retaining "the key elements of what is the Mali sound."

She further provides some more insights into the upcoming release (for which she is also in the process of making a music video). "I like to change it up with every song that I release. I'm so consistently inconsistent. I think that's what makes my brand of music (laughs). So yeah, hoping as always that people are on board with what I do next," she concludes