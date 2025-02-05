Ed Sheeran meets AR Rahman in Chennai, sings ‘Perfect’ with his choir at KM Music Conservatory

Global pop icon Ed Sheeran has set India ablaze with his much-awaited Mathematics Tour, kicking off with a sensational performance in Pune, followed by an electrifying show in Hyderabad. As he gears up for his next stop in Chennai on February 5, Ed’s visit has turned into more than just a musical spectacle—it's becoming a cultural experience.

Adding to the buzz, the British singer recently met with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen in Chennai, sparking excitement among fans. Their interaction wasn’t just a casual meetup—it took place at KM Music Conservatory, Rahman’s prestigious music academy, further fueling speculation about a potential collaboration.