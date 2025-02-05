Ed Sheeran meets AR Rahman in Chennai, sings ‘Perfect’ with his choir at KM Music Conservatory

Global pop icon Ed Sheeran has set India ablaze with his much-awaited Mathematics Tour, kicking off with a sensational performance in Pune, followed by an electrifying show in Hyderabad. As he gears up for his next stop in Chennai on February 5, Ed’s visit has turned into more than just a musical spectacle—it's becoming a cultural experience.
Adding to the buzz, the British singer recently met with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen in Chennai, sparking excitement among fans. Their interaction wasn’t just a casual meetup—it took place at KM Music Conservatory, Rahman’s prestigious music academy, further fueling speculation about a potential collaboration.
Rahman shared glimpses of their time together on Instagram, showing a relaxed and creatively charged atmosphere. One candid shot captures Ed photographing Rahman at his music console, while another shows the trio enjoying a laid-back conversation.
Fans quickly took to social media, buzzing with anticipation over what this musical exchange could mean. Could a fusion of Sheeran’s melodic pop and Rahman’s genre-blending brilliance be on the horizon?
Ed also made time to connect with the next generation of musicians at the KM Music Conservatory. A reel shared by Ed on Instagram showcased a more intimate side of the pop star, as he shared his passion for music with students and faculty.
The video also shows Ed performing his hit song Perfect with the conservatory's choir, creating a beautiful and moving rendition of the popular ballad.
With Ed’s Chennai performance just around the corner, the excitement is at an all-time high. Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting their chance to experience Ed's live performance and witness the magic of his music firsthand.