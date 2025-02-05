Ed Sheeran enjoys traditional Indian head massage ahead of Chennai concert

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is currently in India for a series of concerts, is making the most of his time by indulging in local experiences. Ahead of his much-awaited performance in Chennai on February 5 at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam, the global music sensation shared a lighthearted video of himself receiving a traditional Indian head champi (head massage). He captioned the post, "This kind of slaps."

In the now-viral video, Ed is seen enjoying a rhythmic head massage from a local masseuse on the streets of Chennai. His exaggerated expressions and amused reactions have left fans entertained, with social media buzzing over the clip.