Ed Sheeran enjoys traditional Indian head massage ahead of Chennai concert

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is currently in India for a series of concerts, is making the most of his time by indulging in local experiences. Ahead of his much-awaited performance in Chennai on February 5 at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam, the global music sensation shared a lighthearted video of himself receiving a traditional Indian head champi (head massage). He captioned the post, "This kind of slaps."
In the now-viral video, Ed is seen enjoying a rhythmic head massage from a local masseuse on the streets of Chennai. His exaggerated expressions and amused reactions have left fans entertained, with social media buzzing over the clip.
Social media users quickly jumped in with witty reactions. One joked, “Now we’ll know the reason if you forget the lyrics!” Another quipped, “Looks like the guitars from Bloodstream are finally getting their revenge!” A third user humorously wrote, “When it says ‘shake to wake Ted,’ but you picked the wrong Ted.”
Another fan speculated, “After this massage, Ed Sheeran will start singing all his songs in Hindi!”
In a related moment of international musicians embracing India, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin recently performed in Ahmedabad and made an unexpected remark, saying, “I am from Telangana.” His quirky statement went viral, with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda reacting on Instagram, “Chris Martin, welcome! Someone needs to make a Podustunna Poddumeeda and Coldplay mashup.”
Following his Chennai performance, Ed will continue his India tour, with upcoming concerts in Bengaluru on February 8 at the NICE Grounds, Shillong’s JN Stadium on February 12, and his final stop at Leisure Valley Grounds in Gurugram on February 15.