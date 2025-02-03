Ed Sheeran praises Armaan Malik at his Hyderabad concert

Ed Sheeran recently showered praise on Indian singer Armaan Malik, calling him not only an exceptional artiste but also a close friend.
During his concert in Hyderabad, where Armaan performed as the opening act, Ed took a moment to acknowledge the singer’s electrifying performance and their bond. In a widely shared video, Ed addressed the audience, saying, “I met this man in 2021, and it’s been quite a journey together. He’s such a good friend, and I’m so glad he’s here tonight. Please make some noise for Armaan Malik.”
Currently touring India as part of his Mathematics Tour, Ed is set to perform across six cities, including Pune, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong. His Hyderabad concert at Ramoji Film City on February 2 saw Armaan setting the stage with a power-packed performance.
Sharing his excitement, Armaan took to Instagram before the concert, writing, “See you tonight, Hyderabad! Doing a special set for Ed in your beautiful city.” He later expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, highlighting his admiration for Sheeran and his love for performing in Hyderabad.
Reflecting on his collaborations, Armaan shared, “I enjoy working with artistes who share the same passion and energy as me. After our 2Step remix in 2022 and sharing the stage with Ed Sheeran last year, I knew I had to bring something special for tonight’s opening act. Hyderabad has always shown me so much love, and this moment is truly an honour.”
Ed and Armaan’s friendship goes beyond the stage. During Ed’s previous tour stop in India last year, the British star met up with Armaan in Mumbai, where they shared a lighthearted moment as the Perfect singer danced to Butta Bomma, Armaan’s popular track from the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.
Their collaboration on the Indian remix of 2Step further strengthened their musical connection, and fans are hopeful for more joint projects in the future.