Ed Sheeran praises Armaan Malik at his Hyderabad concert

Ed Sheeran recently showered praise on Indian singer Armaan Malik, calling him not only an exceptional artiste but also a close friend.

During his concert in Hyderabad, where Armaan performed as the opening act, Ed took a moment to acknowledge the singer’s electrifying performance and their bond. In a widely shared video, Ed addressed the audience, saying, “I met this man in 2021, and it’s been quite a journey together. He’s such a good friend, and I’m so glad he’s here tonight. Please make some noise for Armaan Malik.”