Ed Sheeran kicks off India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran kicked off the Indian leg of his Mathematics tour with a captivating performance in Pune on Thursday. The concert saw the singer enthrall the audience with his signature blend of pop, folk, and acoustic music.
Ed, sporting a t-shirt emblazoned with ‘Pune,’ immediately connected with the enthusiastic crowd. During the show, he paused to express his gratitude for the warm welcome.
“I’ve performed twice in India before, both times in Mumbai, and I’m so excited to bring my music to other cities this time. Every visit feels like a new adventure, like I'm a tourist exploring this beautiful country. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to perform for the people of India,” he said.
The concert opened with a dynamic performance by Indian singer-actor Dot, known for her role in the Netflix series The Archies. Dot's set provided a vibrant prelude to Ed’s headline performance.
Ed’s Mathematics tour is set to enthrall audiences across India with upcoming shows in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR.
This tour promises to be a memorable experience for music lovers across the country, further solidifying the singer’s global appeal and showcasing the growing significance of India in the international music landscape.