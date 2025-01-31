Kanika Kapoor talks about her new tracks, her journey, the global perception of Hindi songs and more
What's the first thing that comes to mind when you hear Kanika Kapoor’s voice? for us, it’s pure magic, the kind of tonal quality that can instantly get you on your feet, grooving to her tunes like there’s no tomorrow. That’s probably why she’s adored by millions, leaving everyone captivated, ener- gised, and always wanting more of her incredible music! Her songs aren’t just music; they’re a vibe, a celebration of rhythm and joy.
From the iconic Baby Doll featuring Sunny Leone to the fiery banger Lovely from Happy New Year, Kanika’s hits have become a mandate at every party. Her versatility is unmatched — Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan continues to dominate wedding playlists, while a slightly different number — Da Da Dasse from Udta Punjab connects deeply with the emotions and essence of the film. No matter the genre or mood, Kanika’s voice always leaves one captivated.
Currently based out of Mumbai, Lagos, and London (though perpetually on the move), her journey as an artiste transcends borders. Whether performing live across the globe or releasing hits that resonate with mil- lions, she’s a star who effortlessly juggles her roles as a singer and performer alike. Happily settled with her hus- band Gautam Hathiramani and her three children, Kanika defies age with her elegance and charisma, shining on stage like the true diva she is.
Adding to her treasure trove of hits, Kanika recently released three new tracks, Matak Matak, Sui Ve Sui, and Churake, each track a delightful treat for her fans. In an exclusive conversation, we dive deep into her journey so far, her passion for music, the global reach of Hindi songs, the unwavering support of her family, and her future plans.
Excerpts from our conversation:
Tell us about your new songs, Sui Ve Sui and Churake.
Sui Ve Sui is a song close to my heart because it celebrates the joy and energy of weddings. It’s a collaboration with Meet Bros, who brought their signature flair to the music, making it even more vibrant and exciting. What makes this song truly special is its catchy tune and the way it resonates with people of all ages. It’s a track that can light up any celebration. It’s quite interesting how music is the heart of every celebration in India, espe- cially weddings. Our culture is deeply rooted in music, and it’s hard to imagine any festivity without it. from mehendi to sangeet, each ceremony has a unique vibe that music enhances. Music also allows people to express their feelings—be it joy, nostalgia, or love. Songs like Sui Ve Sui play a huge role in energising gatherings, and they become a part of people’s memories. I think music has the power to make celebrations unforgettable, and that’s why it so integral to our culture.
The collaboration for the other song Churake happened so naturally. The artiste Vilen reached out to me and as soon as I heard it, I knew it was something magical. The melody, the words, the whole vibe, it was all so fresh and heartfelt. What makes the song really stand out is how it combines two distinct styles. Vilen’s part is raw, with a beautiful Haryanvi accent that adds so much authenticity, while my portion is softer and filled with innocence and emotion. That mix of rawness and vulnerability makes it so unique, and I’m absolutely thrilled with how it’s turned out.
You are still known for the Baby Doll song!
The collaboration on Baby Doll with Meet Bros was a turning point in my career and an unforgettable experience. When I was approached for the song, I instantly connected with its unique vibe and energy. Recording it was a joy, and working with Meet Bros was amazing, they brought so much creativity and passion to the process. When the song became a massive hit, it felt surreal and deeply rewarding, opening new doors for me in Bollywood and connecting me with audiences like never before. That phase of my life was filled with excitement and gratitude, and Baby Doll remains one of the most special milestones in my journey.
Growing up in Lucknow, known for its rich culture and music, how did it influence your journey?
Lucknow has such a soul, it’s a city filled with art, music, poetry, and so much culture. Learning classical music under Pandit Ganesh Prasad Mishra was the foundation of everything for me. It taught me discipline, the importance of technique, and most importantly, how to connect deeply with my own voice. My parents were the first to notice my love for singing. They’d hear me humming around the house, and when I started singing in school, they knew this was something I was truly passionate about. The transition from classical music to exploring other genres wasn’t a sudden decision. It just happened over time, as I grew and discovered new sounds. I think classical music gave me the tools and grounding I needed to confidently explore different styles. It’s amazing how much it influences everything I do, even today, no matter the genre.
What drives or inspires you to experiment with different styles?
I enjoy all the different genres for different reasons. Bollywood music is very close to my heart because it allows me to connect with such a wide audience. At the same time, I love experimenting with global sounds and regional music. Exploring new genres keeps my creativity alive and helps me grow as an artiste. However, balancing authenticity across styles can be a challenge. Each genre has its own essence, and it’s important to stay true to it while adding your own touch. think the key is to respect the roots of the genre and approach it with sincerity. hat’s what makes the process rewarding.
You have your music label, Bajao Records. How has the journey been so far, and what is your vision for it? Also, what are your thoughts on the independent music scene in India?
Launching Bajao Records was a dream come true for me. The journey so far has been exciting and fulfilling. It’s a platform where can nurture new talent and explore music beyond the mainstream. believe the independent music scene in India is thriving right now, with so many artistes creating original content and gaining recognition. This is a great time for indie musicians, as platforms like YouTube and streaming services have made it easier to reach audiences. My vision for Bajao Records is to support such talent and bring fresh, meaningful music to the listeners.
Living in London and performing worldwide, how do you perceive the global audience’s view of Hindi music and Bollywood?
The global audience has immense love for Hindi music and Bollywood. It’s amazing to see how Bollywood songs bring people together, even in countries where Hindi isn’t spoken. he emotions and energy in our music are universal, which is why it resonates with so many.
Could you share how music has provided solace or may have helped you navigate through difficult times?
Music has been my constant companion through all phases of life. During difficult times, it has given me strength, comfort, and hope. inging or even just listening to music has the power to heal and uplift me. It’s a reminder that no matter what happens, there’s always a way to find joy and peace.
When you’re not immersed in music, what do you enjoy the most? We’d also love to hear about your style mantra.
I love spending quality time with my family, exploring new places, and trying different cuisines. Fashion is yet another passion; enjoy experimenting with vibrant outfits and unique looks. My style mantra is to wear what makes me feel confident and comfortable.
What role does your family play in supporting your music career?
My family is my biggest strength. Gautam and my kids are very under - standing of my busy schedule and always encourage me to keep pursuing my passion. heir love and sup - port make it easier for me to balance my personal and professional life.
What are your future plans, and what can music lovers look forward to from you next?
here’s a lot in store! am working on new songs, exciting collaborations, and projects with Bajao Records. Fans can also look forward to live performances and some surprises along the way. am excited to share more music and keep exploring new horizons.
Matak Matak, Sui Ve Sui and Churake are streaming on all platforms.
