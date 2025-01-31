Kanika Kapoor talks about her new tracks, her journey, the global perception of Hindi songs and more

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you hear Kanika Kapoor’s voice? for us, it’s pure magic, the kind of tonal quality that can instantly get you on your feet, grooving to her tunes like there’s no tomorrow. That’s probably why she’s adored by millions, leaving everyone captivated, ener- gised, and always wanting more of her incredible music! Her songs aren’t just music; they’re a vibe, a celebration of rhythm and joy.

From the iconic Baby Doll featuring Sunny Leone to the fiery banger Lovely from Happy New Year, Kanika’s hits have become a mandate at every party. Her versatility is unmatched — Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan continues to dominate wedding playlists, while a slightly different number — Da Da Dasse from Udta Punjab connects deeply with the emotions and essence of the film. No matter the genre or mood, Kanika’s voice always leaves one captivated.

Currently based out of Mumbai, Lagos, and London (though perpetually on the move), her journey as an artiste transcends borders. Whether performing live across the globe or releasing hits that resonate with mil- lions, she’s a star who effortlessly juggles her roles as a singer and performer alike. Happily settled with her hus- band Gautam Hathiramani and her three children, Kanika defies age with her elegance and charisma, shining on stage like the true diva she is.

Adding to her treasure trove of hits, Kanika recently released three new tracks, Matak Matak, Sui Ve Sui, and Churake, each track a delightful treat for her fans. In an exclusive conversation, we dive deep into her journey so far, her passion for music, the global reach of Hindi songs, the unwavering support of her family, and her future plans.