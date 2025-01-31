Comedian Nirmal Pillai has debuted as a director with ‘Bata Boy and Crocs Girl,’ we catch up with him to find out more

A Chennai boy now a proud Bengalurean, how did this shift happen and why? And how did the film finally come to life?

After experiencing some success on Instagram, I moved to Bengaluru for two reasons. First, I really love the city, even though I grew up in Chennai. At some point, you grow out of a city. I wanted to experience a new one and Bengaluru felt right. It’s like the New York of South India. Everyone gets a job here and lives here during that transitional period of life — after college, before they figure out what they’re going to do. It’s a city full of young people and energy. Coincidentally, all my college friends also ended up here and I wanted to live independently. You really start to learn about yourself when you live on your own. So, I moved here and started familiarising myself with the city. I went on dates, got to know the city and its people and during this time, I hit a creative roadblock. I kept asking myself, “You started this journey to become a filmmaker, so where’s the film?” It made me an insomniac. But all that thinking eventually led to something.

On a flight from Malaysia back to Chennai, after a show, I had nothing to do for the four-hour flight, so I began to write. What came out was the first draft of Bata Boy and Crocs Girl. The script has stayed almost the same since then, of course with multiple edits and added finesse. But the core remained the same because I was living that life then and that’s what the film was meant to be about. Luckily, I was also able to fund the film through online brand deals and content, which allowed me to bring it to life in about two years. And yes, before anyone else says it — I’ll admit it: I am a ‘full on’ sell-out, a capitalist. But at least I’m using it to experience the world around me and create things I truly care about.