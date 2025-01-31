Shaam talks career shifts, iconic romance roles, and embracing new challenges in Tamil cinema

Tell us about Asthram..

I play an injured cop who’s been on rest, and gets involved in the investigation of a mysterious murder. My team is a group of fresh, efficient faces, and the director, Aravind Rajagopal, has worked on a few short films. It’s common for films to have delays or schedule changes, but Aravind and his team executed everything on time. Not a single day was wasted. What’s even more impressive is that the entire crew was made up of Aravind’s friends. They helped him with his debut film without worrying about payment or food.

My other Tamil project, Nodikku Nodi, is directed by Vijay Adhiraj. We’ve already wrapped up one schedule and are gearing up for the next one in March. In parallel, I am shooting for director Durai Senthil’s next, Legend 2. Our ‘legend’ (entrepreneur-turned-actor Saravanan) is a great guy with immense enthusiasm for the craft. He’s highly spirited, jovial, and down to earth. I’m also shooting for a Telugu film.

You had planned to venture into production as well, didn’t you?

After 6 Candles, I had planned a project that I was fully committed to. But then COVID hit, and everything got delayed. By the time things started to pick up again, the genre I was focused on had been explored in a few other films, so I decided to drop that idea. Now, I’ve locked in a new story with a newcomer. I will dive into it after finishing my current projects.

When you started your career, social media didn’t exist. Today, however, actors are under constant scrutiny, with every aspect of their lives being watched. How do you manage this level of attention?

It was much easier for actors to deal with things back then. Today, there’s a lot of exposure, and there seems to be no concept of privacy anymore. You are constantly under the radar, and the moment you do something wrong, it’s everywhere. It definitely makes us more responsible.

But social media has its positive side too. When one of my most challenging films, 6 Candles, released, social media wasn’t as active, and the film didn’t get the kind of attention it might have today. Today, if a movie is released, one post or a tweet can spread like wildfire. That’s the power of social media. If you have enough followers on Instagram, you can collaborate with brands and make money too.

Which role of yours is the closest to your real self?

Ullam Ketkume and 12B! Those films captured a part of me, and they will always be my best work. And, of course, Iyarkai. Now, Varisu has given me great visibility, especially with Vijay’s fan base. Wherever I go, his fans come up to me, and I always make sure to thank him because his fans have given me so much love.

Is there a film you wish you had been a part of?

Honestly, I’ve never really felt that way. If our industry had more multi-starrer films, it would definitely be in a much healthier space. Take the Kannada and Telugu industries, for example — they’re flourishing because the pan-India phenomenon is working for them. And Malayalam cinema has been consistently delivering top-notch content.

In comparison, we seem to be falling behind. To make something truly fresh and unique, I believe it would require two or three actors coming together. It’s not about being the sole hero anymore, demanding all 60 scenes and five songs. That formula just doesn’t work anymore. Look at web series — they thrive because they give space to multiple characters, each with their own arcs.

You have always managed to stay fit over the years. What’s your fitness routine?

For me, fitness has never been about maintaining a certain look for acting—it’s part of my lifestyle. In the mornings, I start with a litre of water and a black coffee, then I hit the gym. It’s my way of releasing all the frustrations and negativity. I leave it all behind with the weights. I’ve been doing this for years because I feel fresh after a workout, and it’s become a habit I can’t do without.

When I was playing football in college, my routine was to practice on the field for an hour and a half before starting my day. After that, I moved on to gym, cycling, boxing, and swimming. Even today, I wake up and head straight to the gym. It helps me clear my mind and shed any stress or negative thoughts I’ve carried over from the night before.

As for my eating habits, I wouldn’t call myself a big foodie, but I do love to try everything. Whenever we go out, I’m the first one to grab the menu and order, but when the food arrives, I take just one bite of everything and stop. I practice portion control. I don’t want to deprive myself, but I also don’t overeat.

How do you unwind when off the camera?

Lately, I’ve been watching a lot of movies and web series on OTT platforms. I’ve always been into cycling, and Arya (actor) and I would often head out for morning rides together. We also throw in boxing and swimming on alternate days to keep things interesting. We try to keep our workouts varied so it doesn’t get boring or monotonous.

Horse riding is a new addition to my routine, and it’s fascinating how much it feels like a form of meditation. The horse you ride can sense your mood, and even though I’ve just started, I can already feel the calming effect it has. The bond with the horse is unique—it almost becomes like a friend, understanding your emotions and adjusting its behaviour accordingly. I’m really enjoying it.

Arya completed the Ironman Triathlon last year. Why didn’t you join him?

I salute him for his dedication, but I do exercises in moderation. For example, I go cycling from the city to Mahabalipuram, and that’s enough to keep myself fit. But our man (Arya) will go and cycle 1,500 km! He called me from London once while he was taking part in some event there. He was so tired, he asked me to arrange a chopper because he couldn’t move anymore. I was like, “Dude, who asked you to do 1,000 miles? Focus on your acting career (laughs)!” But his triathlon feat is no joke. You need serious willpower for that! He has the discipline, the will, and the fearlessness to push through it all. If I ever need a break from the routine, I just follow his workout routine for two weeks to stay on track with my fitness.

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X- @psangeetha2112