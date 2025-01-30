7 directors shaping female-forward narratives in films and series in 2025

7. Kajri Babbar – Lioness

Making her directorial debut, Kajri Babbar brings forth Lioness, an evocative drama about two British Punjabi women from different eras, whose stories are tied together by a shared legacy. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu, the Indo-UK co-production draws inspiration from Peter Bance’s research on Princess Sophia Duleep Singh. Kajri’s visionary storytelling will undoubtedly offer a thought-provoking exploration of identity, heritage, and the fight for equality.

In 2025, these directors are not just creating films—they are re-imagining the world of storytelling, offering audiences powerful, nuanced, and unapologetically bold portrayals of women in all their strength and complexity.