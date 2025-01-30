7 directors shaping female-forward narratives in films and series in 2025

In 2025, a fresh wave of talented filmmakers is leading the charge to create powerful, female-centric narratives that are reshaping the landscape of both films and series. These directors are offering a lens into women’s stories across genres—be it drama, action, sports, or historical biographies—bringing to life compelling characters and experiences. Let’s take a closer look at some of these visionary filmmakers and their bold projects:
1. Hitesh Bhatia – Dabba Cartel
Known for his heartwarming directorial debut Sharmaji Namkeen, Hitesh Bhatia is now taking a daring leap with Dabba Cartel on Netflix. Set in Thane, Maharashtra, the series delves into the world of five women who form a powerful drug cartel. With a stellar cast including Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Sai Tamhankar, and Shalini Pandey, Hitesh masterfully blends suspense, empowerment, and resilience, portraying how women defy societal expectations and build their own empire.
2. Amrit Raj Gupta – Daldal
Amrit Raj Gupta, celebrated for his relatable family dramas like Gullak, now dives into the gritty world of crime with Daldal. Based on Vish Dhamija’s Bhendi Bazaar, this Amazon Prime Video series follows Bhumi Pednekar as Rita Ferreira, a determined DCP navigating Mumbai’s criminal underworld. Amrit’s ability to mix emotional depth with sharp, compelling storytelling makes Daldal a gripping exploration of a woman’s strength in a male-dominated world.
3. Arati Kadav – Mrs.
Arati Kadav, known for her innovative sci-fi films Cargo and The Astronaut and His Parrot, shifts gears with her poignant drama Mrs.. A Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit The Great Indian Kitchen, the film stars Sanya Malhotra as a dance teacher struggling within the suffocating confines of marriage. Arati’s sensitivity and keen storytelling skills are sure to shine through in this intimate portrayal of the quiet, yet relentless, battles women face in traditional households.
4. Ananth Mahadevan – Phule
Veteran filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, who has long championed female-driven narratives (Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, Doctor Rakhmabai), brings a riveting biographical drama with Phule. This film chronicles the inspiring lives of Indian social reformers Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule, played by Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, focusing on their tireless fight for women’s education and caste equality. Ananth’s deep understanding of history promises to make Phule both a powerful and inspiring cinematic experience.
5. Prosit Roy – Chakda Xpress
Prosit Roy reunites with Anushka Sharma in Chakda Xpress, a biographical sports drama about Indian cricket legend Jhulan Goswami. Having previously collaborated on the horror hit Pari, Prosit brings a new, empowering tale of a woman who defies the odds in a traditionally male-dominated sport. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, Chakda Xpress stands as a tribute to female resilience and determination in the world of sports.
6. Devashish Makhija – Gandhari
Devashish Makhija, known for his hard-hitting films like Ajji and Bhonsle, explores action-thriller territory with Gandhari. Starring Taapsee Pannu and written by Kanika Dhillon, the Netflix film tells the gripping story of a mother’s unrelenting pursuit of justice and vengeance. Devashish’s expertise in crafting emotionally charged narratives makes Gandhari a much-anticipated project, exploring the fierce love and strength of a mother.
7. Kajri Babbar – Lioness
Making her directorial debut, Kajri Babbar brings forth Lioness, an evocative drama about two British Punjabi women from different eras, whose stories are tied together by a shared legacy. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu, the Indo-UK co-production draws inspiration from Peter Bance’s research on Princess Sophia Duleep Singh. Kajri’s visionary storytelling will undoubtedly offer a thought-provoking exploration of identity, heritage, and the fight for equality.
In 2025, these directors are not just creating films—they are re-imagining the world of storytelling, offering audiences powerful, nuanced, and unapologetically bold portrayals of women in all their strength and complexity.