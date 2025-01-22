From Alia Bhatt to Richa Chadha: Bollywood actresses making waves with their own fashion labels

Bollywood’s leading ladies are not only captivating audiences on the silver screen but are also taking the fashion world by storm, proving that they are as skilled in business as they are in acting. These stars, balancing their thriving careers with entrepreneurial ventures, are reshaping the intersection of style and commerce. Here’s a look at some of these powerhouse women who are proudly steering their own fashion empires, redefining what it means to be a modern mogul.
From eco-conscious fashion to high-end luxe collections, these actresses are more than just trendsetters—they are inspiring a new wave of entrepreneurs. Their ability to seamlessly juggle two demanding roles speaks volumes about their vision, creativity, and unwavering dedication.
Kritika Kamra - Cinnabar
Kritika Kamra, known for her diverse roles on screen, has ventured into the world of fashion with Cinnabar, a brand that’s close to her heart. In partnership with her mother, she launched this initiative to support and preserve the rich handloom traditions of Madhya Pradesh, particularly the famed Chanderi weave. Through Cinnabar, Kritika is not only elevating local artisans but also breathing new life into their craft, providing a global platform for these skilled weavers to showcase their artistry. The brand is a perfect fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary design, making every piece a statement of both style and tradition.
Richa Chadha - Ehaab
Richa Chadha’s foray into fashion is an embodiment of her deep love for India’s rich cultural tapestry. Co-founded with her husband, Ali Fazal, Ehaab is a tribute to the artisanal craftsmanship of Lucknow. The brand celebrates the timeless traditions of handcrafting, drawing inspiration from the region’s intricate chikankari and other local embroidery techniques. More than just a fashion label, Ehaab is a mission to empower local artisans, offering them sustainable livelihoods while preserving the cultural heritage of India. It’s a beautiful marriage of tradition and modernity, where age-old techniques meet contemporary design sensibilities, bringing the craftsmanship of India’s past to the forefront of global fashion.
Alia Bhatt - Ed-a-mamma
Alia Bhatt’s journey into fashion came from a personal struggle, one many expecting mothers can relate to. When she found it difficult to find stylish maternity wear in India, she turned that challenge into an opportunity, launching Ed-a-mamma—a sustainable kidswear brand that has taken the industry by storm. Created with a vision to nurture young minds and celebrate the innocence of childhood, Alia’s brand is built on sustainability, creativity, and purpose. Ed-a-mamma quickly became a success, growing tenfold within a year of its launch, proving that when passion meets purpose, it creates a wave of change.
Soha Ali Khan - House of Pataudi
House of Pataudi, co-founded by Soha Ali Khan and her brother Saif Ali Khan, is a celebration of the Pataudi family’s regal heritage and royal legacy. The brand specializes in ethnic wear, blending the opulence of royal craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities. House of Pataudi’s collection—featuring intricately embroidered kurtas, sherwanis, lehengas, and saris—is the epitome of sophistication, offering timeless pieces that effortlessly transition from traditional to contemporary. With its focus on luxury and cultural reverence, House of Pataudi is the go-to label for those who seek elegance with a touch of royalty.
Manushi Chhillar - Dweep
Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar has always been passionate about sustainability, and her brand Dweep is a reflection of that commitment. Co-founded with stylist Sheefa J. Gilani, Dweep brings together island-inspired aesthetics and environmentally conscious fashion, catering to the modern woman who cares as much about the planet as she does about her wardrobe. Launched in 2016, Dweep was born out of a shared vision to create sustainable fashion for the Indian body—filling a gap in the market for eco-friendly options tailored to the Indian consumer. With a focus on inclusivity, style, and sustainability, Dweep is on a mission to make eco-conscious fashion chic and accessible.
These Bollywood actresses are proof that style, substance, and business acumen go hand in hand. From championing sustainable fashion to preserving traditional craftsmanship, they are carving out their own space in the industry, one chic collection at a time.