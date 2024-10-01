Five iconic Indian actresses who effortlessly juggled acting and dance

Veteran actress Rekha left everyone mesmerised as she took to the stage at the IIFA awards recently and performed on multiple songs including Piya Tose Naina Lage Re from Guide and Lag Jaa Gale. The performance was a testament to her eternal beauty and her craft of dancing that has stood the test of time.

Rekha’s work in cinema has always been a blend of good acting, grace and her excellence in dance. The actress finds her name in the league of rare actresses who juggle great dance with solid acting performances. But who are some of the other members of this league? Let’s take a look at the Indian actresses who were not just amazing with their acting but also their dance.