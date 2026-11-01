Halloween 2026: 20 celebrity looks that stole the show

Halloween 2026 saw celebrities turn the spooky season into an opportunity for some elaborate fashion statements, nostalgic tributes and pop-culture recreations. While some stars opted for iconic film characters, others transformed into fellow celebrities or embraced traditional Halloween themes.

From Janhvi Kapoor paying tribute to her mother Sridevi to Heidi Klum arriving as a giant severed hand, this year's celebrations featured several memorable transformations. Here are some of the standout celebrity Halloween looks of 2026.