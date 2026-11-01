Halloween 2026: 20 celebrity looks that stole the show

Halloween 2026 saw celebrities turn the spooky season into an opportunity for some elaborate fashion statements, nostalgic tributes and pop-culture recreations. While some stars opted for iconic film characters, others transformed into fellow celebrities or embraced traditional Halloween themes.
From Janhvi Kapoor paying tribute to her mother Sridevi to Heidi Klum arriving as a giant severed hand, this year's celebrations featured several memorable transformations. Here are some of the standout celebrity Halloween looks of 2026.
For her 25th annual Halloween party, the model transformed herself into a giant, bloodied severed hand. Created with special effects makeup artist Mike Marino, the costume featured realistic veins, red nails and exposed anatomical details, with Klum's face incorporated into the elaborate prosthetic.
The Avengers: Doomsday co-stars recreated their respective Marvel characters with a role reversal. Downey Jr. dressed as Reed Richards, while Pascal appeared as Doctor Doom, playfully swapping the characters associated with them in the upcoming film.
Janhvi Kapoor took a nostalgic route this Halloween by recreating her mother Sridevi's iconic look from the 1986 film Nagina. Dressed in a pink ensemble with matching jewellery and hairstyle, Janhvi recreated some of the film's memorable visuals. Orry joined her as Rishi Kapoor's character, while Vaishnav Praveen recreated Amrish Puri's role.
Kim Kardashian turned Halloween into a family-inspired fashion moment by transforming herself into her daughter North West. She recreated North's distinctive alternative aesthetic, complete with an electric-blue hairstyle, facial piercings, long nails, black grills and a black-and-white outfit.
Justin and Hailey Bieber went with a classic contrasting couple costume. Justin embraced the devil aesthetic in a red outfit, complete with devil horns, while Hailey opted for an angel-inspired look featuring white clothing, feathered wings and a halo.
Priyanka Chopra celebrated Halloween with Nick Jonas and their daughter by opting for a family costume theme. Priyanka transformed into King Kylie, wearing a pink wig, black outfit and sunglasses inspired by Kylie Jenner's signature aesthetic. Nick dressed as a cowboy, while their daughter completed the trio as a ghost princess.
Olivia Rodrigo brought historical glamour to Halloween with her Marie Antoinette-inspired look. She appeared in an elaborate period costume, complete with a towering powdered white wig and dramatic makeup, during her performance in Columbus, Ohio.
Khushi Kapoor embraced her superhero side by dressing up as Wonder Woman. Her outfit featured the character's signature red, blue and gold colour palette, complete with a golden tiara, wrist cuffs and red boots. She added a fashionable twist to the superhero's recognisable costume.
BLACKPINK member LISA embraced a fantasy-inspired Halloween look by transforming into a sea siren. Her mermaid-inspired ensemble combined an aquatic aesthetic with spooky-season styling, making it one of the striking musical celebrity transformations this year.
Orry added a playful twist to Halloween 2026 by recreating Kim Kardashian's own costume transformation. He dressed up as Kim Kardashian dressed as her daughter North West, who is known for her distinctive alternative fashion aesthetic. The look featured an electric-blue hairstyle, facial piercings, dramatic nails and a bold outfit, recreating Kim's interpretation of North's style. The costume added another layer to the celebrity Halloween celebrations, turning a previous Halloween look into a costume of its own.
KATSEYE brought comic-book characters to life with coordinated superhero-inspired costumes during their WildWorld Tour Halloween celebrations. Daniela dressed as Wonder Woman, Megan as Poison Ivy, Lara as Catwoman and Yoonchae as Harley Quinn.
Rapper Tyga recreated Count Orlok from Robert Eggers' 1922 film Nosferatu, channeling a classic horror vibe in keeping with the spooky spriit of Halloween.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker opted for a cinematic couple costume, recreating Tony Montana and Elvira Hancock from the 1983 crime film Scarface. The duo completed their transformation with character-inspired outfits, wigs and a vintage car.
Paris Hilton also shared a family costume inspired by Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Paris dressed as Belle, while husband Carter Reum and their children joined the fairytale-inspired photoshoot as other characters from the film.
Anoushka Shankar channelled the flamboyant Ernesto de la Cruz from Pixar's Coco. She recreated the fictional Mexican singer's signature makeup look, white white foundation and black rimmed eyes.
Ariana Grande embraced gothic romance this by transforming into the Corpse Bride, the titular character from Tim Burton's 2005 animated film. She recreated Emily's signature appearance with a pale blue complexion, dramatic dark eye makeup and a bridal-inspired outfit and veil.
Jennifer Lopez took inspiration from the 1968 science-fiction film Barbarella. The costume paid tribute to the iconic character played by Jane Fonda in the cult science-fiction film, featuring a futuristic, space-inspired ensemble that captured the film's distinctive aesthetic.
Cara Delevingne paid tribute to the late Tim Curry this Halloween by dressing up as Dr Frank-N-Furter, his iconic character from the 1975 musical comedy horror film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Harry Styles took a nostalgic approach to Halloween by revisiting the look that introduced him to audiences on The X Factor in 2010. He recreated his teenage audition appearance, complete with a casual outfit and hairstyle reminiscent of his early days on the talent competition. Styles auditioned as a solo contestant before being grouped to form One Direction. The costume marked a throwback to the beginning of his journey from reality television contestant to international pop star.
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin brought Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas to life. Barbara opted for Oogie Boogie, the film's villain, wearing a bright green outfit with stitched detailing, matching gloves, long green hair and an oversized pointed hat. Dylan complemented her look as Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, in a black pinstripe suit with a dramatic collar and oversized bow tie. The couple's coordinated costumes combined the animated film's gothic aesthetic with a playful fashion twist.
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