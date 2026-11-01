Heidi Klum crowned Queen of Halloween again in gory severed hand costume

Before making her dramatic arrival, Heidi teased fans on social media with gory clips of artificial flesh and fake blood. Unveiling the completed prosthetic creation, she shared a video on Instagram with the caption: “TALK TO THE HAND. #HeidiHalloween 2026 HERE WE GO”.

The Project Runway host has built a reputation over two decades for turning Halloween into an art form. Discussing her horrific aesthetic ahead of the big night, Heidi revealed her love for extreme gore, noting that her concept goes “very well with red wine”. She added: “That’s what Halloween is all about. We go gory, and we go there.”