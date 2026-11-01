Heidi Klum crowned Queen of Halloween again in gory severed hand costume

Heidi Klum has cemented her status as the undisputed Queen of Halloween with another jaw-dropping, full-body transformation. Arriving at her 25th annual Halloween bash in New York City on Saturday, the 53-year-old German-American supermodel outdid herself by transforming into a giant, grotesque severed hand.
The elaborate, eight-foot-tall look featured hyper-realistic skin textures, long manicured red claws, and bloody veins bursting from a severed wrist. Heidi stepped out on the red carpet with her face buried inside a gaping, blood-dripping wound in the back of the hand.
Before making her dramatic arrival, Heidi teased fans on social media with gory clips of artificial flesh and fake blood. Unveiling the completed prosthetic creation, she shared a video on Instagram with the caption: “TALK TO THE HAND. #HeidiHalloween 2026 HERE WE GO”.
The Project Runway host has built a reputation over two decades for turning Halloween into an art form. Discussing her horrific aesthetic ahead of the big night, Heidi revealed her love for extreme gore, noting that her concept goes “very well with red wine”. She added: “That’s what Halloween is all about. We go gory, and we go there.”
To achieve the intricate body-horror look, Heidi collaborated closely with Oscar-nominated special effects artist Mike Marino and his FX team. Praise poured in for the creative partners who brought the intricate design to life. “Mike and his team are so respected in the industry,” Heidi gushed. “They bring so much creativity, artistry and wonder. I love working with them.”
Having previously stunned fans as Medusa, an earthworm, and a female version of E.T., Heidi has once again proved that her Halloween legacy remains unmatched.