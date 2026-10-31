Alia Bhatt celebrates Halloween with Hastar mask as Tumbbad 2 hype peaks

The hype surrounding the highly anticipated sequel to Tumbbad has just reached a thrilling new peak, all thanks to Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. Embracing the spooky season in signature style, the actress celebrated Halloween by posing with the terrifying and iconic Hastar mask.

A spooky tribute to the Tumbbad universe

Tumbbad has firmly established itself as an exceptional folklore fantasy that leaves a lasting impact on the big screen. Over the years, the cinematic masterpiece has built a formidable cult following with its reputation only growing over time. Its successful 2024 re-release further cemented this legacy, emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian re-releases and setting impressive new benchmarks for the film industry. Now, as anticipation continues to mount for Tumbbad 2, audiences are incredibly eager to see this dark, mythical world expand on an even grander scale. The upcoming sequel promises to push the boundaries of storytelling and visual spectacle with a deeply ambitious vision.