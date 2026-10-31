Alia Bhatt celebrates Halloween with Hastar mask as Tumbbad 2 hype peaks

The hype surrounding the highly anticipated sequel to Tumbbad has just reached a thrilling new peak, all thanks to Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. Embracing the spooky season in signature style, the actress celebrated Halloween by posing with the terrifying and iconic Hastar mask.
Tumbbad has firmly established itself as an exceptional folklore fantasy that leaves a lasting impact on the big screen. Over the years, the cinematic masterpiece has built a formidable cult following with its reputation only growing over time. Its successful 2024 re-release further cemented this legacy, emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian re-releases and setting impressive new benchmarks for the film industry. Now, as anticipation continues to mount for Tumbbad 2, audiences are incredibly eager to see this dark, mythical world expand on an even grander scale. The upcoming sequel promises to push the boundaries of storytelling and visual spectacle with a deeply ambitious vision.
Adding serious fuel to the fiery excitement, Alia brought the eerie world of the film into her own seasonal festivities. Taking to social media, she shared a striking picture where she is seen coming face-to-face with the cursed entity's mask. Keeping her spooky season celebrations cool yet festive, Alia captioned her story with a simple "Happy Halloween" alongside the hashtag #HastarForHalloween.
Her playful tribute instantly lit up the internet. Fans were absolutely delighted to see the beloved star soaking in the Halloween spirit while bringing the rich Indian folklore universe right into the contemporary festive mix. The captivating image has sent social media platforms buzzing, proving just how massive the cultural footprint of the franchise has truly become. As the cinematic world of Tumbbad prepares to open up further, this unexpected and stylish nod from one of India's biggest stars is exactly the treat fans needed this Halloween.