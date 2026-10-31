Alia Bhatt and Sharvari reveal the intense training behind Alpha’s Sita-Durga action sequence

The action choreography also incorporated the bō staff, a traditional Japanese martial arts weapon comprising a long wooden pole. Sharvari took to the technique during her training and recalls how it eventually became part of the sequence.

“The most important point of the film was the Sita versus Durga action sequence. It was the first time the two sisters came face-to-face with each other. My favourite and one of the most important moments for me, was the Sita-versus-Durga action sequence. Both Alia and I trained extensively for it. Our coach, Jessen came all the way from Los Angeles specifically to teach us action, and we trained three hours every day, non-stop for almost one-and-a-half months. I learnt bō staff and I remember our action director later incorporated it into this sequence,” Sharvari recounts.

Alpha premieres on television on October 31 at 8 pm on Sony MAX.