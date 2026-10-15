Dhanush and Mammootty to share screen in OM Chapter 1, releasing on November 20

Tamil star Dhanush and Malayalam cinema veteran Mammootty are set to share the screen in OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, an upcoming pan-Indian film slated for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film brings together an ensemble cast featuring Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
The collaboration unites two celebrated performers from different film industries, with the project aiming to bring audiences across linguistic boundaries into theatres. While details about the plot and the characters played by the cast are yet to be outlined, the combination of established stars and a multi-industry ensemble has placed the film on the radar of fans anticipating major theatrical releases.
Producer Shraddha Agrawal, founder of RTake Studios, is spearheading the project alongside Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag, who are also credited as producers. The film is presented by RTake Studios and produced under Wunderbar Films, with Sreyas Srinivasan and Sandesh Agrawal serving as co-producers and Vishu Ramaswamy as creative producer.
Speaking about the collaboration, Agrawal described bringing Dhanush and Mammootty together as a significant moment for the studio, emphasising its ambition to make films that connect audiences and creative talent across industries.
“As a producer, our vision has always been to create cinema that brings people, industries and audiences together on a larger scale,” she said, adding that the team hopes viewers will experience the film's scale, emotion and grandeur on the big screen.
Alongside Dhanush and Mammootty, OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood features Sai Pallavi, known for her performances in Tamil and Telugu cinema, and Sreeleela, who has appeared in several Telugu-language films. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Malayalam actor Indrans round out the announced ensemble.
Sai Abhyankkar, who has attracted attention for his work in Tamil music, is composing the film's soundtrack, while Rajkumar Periasamy takes charge of direction.
With its November 20, 2026 release date, OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is positioning itself as a cross-industry theatrical release. Audiences can expect further details about the film, including its storyline and character introductions, as the makers share more information ahead of its cinema debut.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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