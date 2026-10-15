Dhanush and Mammootty to share screen in OM Chapter 1, releasing on November 20

Tamil star Dhanush and Malayalam cinema veteran Mammootty are set to share the screen in OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, an upcoming pan-Indian film slated for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film brings together an ensemble cast featuring Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

The collaboration unites two celebrated performers from different film industries, with the project aiming to bring audiences across linguistic boundaries into theatres. While details about the plot and the characters played by the cast are yet to be outlined, the combination of established stars and a multi-industry ensemble has placed the film on the radar of fans anticipating major theatrical releases.