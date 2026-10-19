Bheem & Rao first look shows Vasishta Simha as an IPS officer in Ambedkar-inspired Kannada film

Kannada actor Vasishta Simha is stepping into the uniform of an IPS officer for Bheem & Rao, an upcoming film inspired by the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar. The film’s title and first-look poster were released around Simha’s birthday on October 19, offering an early glimpse of a social-political drama centred on justice, democracy and equality.
The poster places Vasishta in police uniform against a backdrop of Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha, the Indian national flag and a vast public gathering. The image suggests a story exploring the relationship between authority and the public, though the makers have yet to reveal the plot or announce a release date.
Directed by Islahuddin N.S. and produced by M.P. Gireesh Samrat under Nature Lord Productions, Bheem & Rao carries the tagline “The Revolution for a Solution”. The film draws inspiration from the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, with equality, social justice, democratic rights and national unity forming the foundation of its stated vision.
The makers are describing the project as “National Cinema” rather than using the more familiar pan-India label. Their stated intention is to tell a story whose central concerns extend beyond language and regional identity, placing constitutional principles at the heart of a mainstream Kannada film.
Whether the film can translate these ambitions into a compelling theatrical narrative remains to be seen. For now, its first look establishes the IPS officer as a central figure in a story that appears to connect public authority with the demands of justice.
The birthday announcement marks the first major glimpse of Bheem & Rao, with further details about the cast, storyline and production schedule awaited. The project also adds to Vasishta’s filmography as he takes on a lead role in a drama built around social and political themes.
With Ambedkar’s ideals informing its premise, Bheem & Rao enters a space where cinema meets questions of constitutional values and civic responsibility. The film’s eventual impact will depend on how effectively it brings those ideas to the screen, beyond the symbolism of its first-look poster.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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