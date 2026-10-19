Bheem & Rao first look shows Vasishta Simha as an IPS officer in Ambedkar-inspired Kannada film

Directed by Islahuddin N.S. and produced by M.P. Gireesh Samrat under Nature Lord Productions, Bheem & Rao carries the tagline “The Revolution for a Solution”. The film draws inspiration from the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, with equality, social justice, democratic rights and national unity forming the foundation of its stated vision.

The makers are describing the project as “National Cinema” rather than using the more familiar pan-India label. Their stated intention is to tell a story whose central concerns extend beyond language and regional identity, placing constitutional principles at the heart of a mainstream Kannada film.

Whether the film can translate these ambitions into a compelling theatrical narrative remains to be seen. For now, its first look establishes the IPS officer as a central figure in a story that appears to connect public authority with the demands of justice.