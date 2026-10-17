Anushka Sen’s Korean film Jeju Olle to premiere at Newport Beach Film Festival

Indian actor Anushka Sen is taking her Korean cinema debut to North America, with Jeju Olle set to premiere at the 27th Newport Beach Film Festival on October 21. The actor, who has built a social media following of nearly 40 million, stars alongside South Korean actor Kang Hyung-suk in the Korean-Indian romance, which brings together performers and languages from two entertainment industries with increasingly overlapping audiences.

Anushka, who has been photographed alongside Kang ahead of the film’s international screening, described the festival appearance as a milestone in her ambition to take Indian talent to a wider global audience.

“Indian talent belongs on the world stage, and I want to be part of a generation that takes our stories far beyond borders,” she said, reflecting on the film’s journey from its Korean production to its North American premiere. She also expressed anticipation about how festival audiences would respond to the cross-cultural story.