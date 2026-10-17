Anushka Sen’s Korean film Jeju Olle to premiere at Newport Beach Film Festival

Indian actor Anushka Sen is taking her Korean cinema debut to North America, with Jeju Olle set to premiere at the 27th Newport Beach Film Festival on October 21. The actor, who has built a social media following of nearly 40 million, stars alongside South Korean actor Kang Hyung-suk in the Korean-Indian romance, which brings together performers and languages from two entertainment industries with increasingly overlapping audiences.
Anushka, who has been photographed alongside Kang ahead of the film’s international screening, described the festival appearance as a milestone in her ambition to take Indian talent to a wider global audience.
“Indian talent belongs on the world stage, and I want to be part of a generation that takes our stories far beyond borders,” she said, reflecting on the film’s journey from its Korean production to its North American premiere. She also expressed anticipation about how festival audiences would respond to the cross-cultural story.
Directed by Jin Kwang-Gyo, Jeju Olle follows Alisha, played by Anushka, an Indian star who travels to South Korea’s Jeju Island after experiencing a personal loss. There, she encounters Sun-woo, played by Hyung-suk, a former K-pop idol grappling with disappointments of his own. Their relationship develops as the two navigate grief, music and the possibility of beginning again.
Jeju Island, known for its volcanic landscapes and coastal scenery, provides the setting for the romance. The film moves between Korean, Hindi and English, reflecting the different cultural backgrounds of its protagonists while building a story around experiences that extend beyond language.
The film arrives at a time when Korean entertainment has cultivated a substantial following in India, from K-dramas and K-pop to Korean films. Jeju Olle reverses the familiar direction of that cultural exchange by placing an Indian lead at the centre of a Korean production, offering a different route for Indian performers to reach international audiences.
Distribution discussions involving 21 countries are reportedly underway, although details of confirmed deals and release dates have not been announced in the supplied information.
For Anushka, the Newport Beach Film Festival screening marks a new international milestone. Whether Jeju Olle finds a wider audience beyond the festival circuit remains to be seen, but its Korean-Indian casting and multilingual storytelling make it a project to watch as cross-border collaborations continue to develop.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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