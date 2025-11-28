Anushka Sen personifies the art of evolving with a brand new soundtrack, Chameleon that represents her versatility

At just 23, Anushka Sen already carries more than a decade and a half of experience across multiple platforms — television, OTT, social media, global acting projects — and now music. But when she talks about her journey, her voice still sparks with the same childlike excitement that first brought her to the Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli set at age seven. “I’m really passionate about my career and everything that comes with it,” she begins, looking back at those early days where she barely understood what a ‘shoot’ truly meant, only that she wanted to give it her all. “I was very young, but all I knew was that I have to give my 100 per cent to whatever I’m doing,” she says. That instinct — the drive to show up completely — has remained her compass.

Every step, every note, every look — Anushka Sen, with her debut single Chameleon, is constantly reinventing what it means to be a multi-platform artiste

It’s a philosophy that ties with her debut single, Chameleon, a track that marks her official entry into the world of music — a space she says has always been stitched into her identity. “The song Chameleon is actually based on that,” she explains. “There were different challenges and situations in my life since a young age, and I have just tried to evolve and blend into the situations that I’ve been in.” The metaphor is both literal and symbolic — a nod to growth, reinvention, adaptability and the grace with which she has navigated rapid changes across mediums. “I’ve learned so much from every single project I have been a part of,” she mentions. “One thing I always keep in mind is that no matter how long it has been, there’s a long way to go — you can always learn something new. The passion is, if not the same, then more for sure.”