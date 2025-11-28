Anushka Sen personifies the art of evolving with a brand new soundtrack, Chameleon that represents her versatility

At just 23, Anushka Sen already carries more than a decade and a half of experience across multiple platforms — television, OTT, social media, global acting projects — and now music. But when she talks about her journey, her voice still sparks with the same childlike excitement that first brought her to the Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli set at age seven. “I’m really passionate about my career and everything that comes with it,” she begins, looking back at those early days where she barely understood what a ‘shoot’ truly meant, only that she wanted to give it her all. “I was very young, but all I knew was that I have to give my 100 per cent to whatever I’m doing,” she says. That instinct — the drive to show up completely — has remained her compass.
It’s a philosophy that ties with her debut single, Chameleon, a track that marks her official entry into the world of music — a space she says has always been stitched into her identity. “The song Chameleon is actually based on that,” she explains. “There were different challenges and situations in my life since a young age, and I have just tried to evolve and blend into the situations that I’ve been in.” The metaphor is both literal and symbolic — a nod to growth, reinvention, adaptability and the grace with which she has navigated rapid changes across mediums. “I’ve learned so much from every single project I have been a part of,” she mentions. “One thing I always keep in mind is that no matter how long it has been, there’s a long way to go — you can always learn something new. The passion is, if not the same, then more for sure.”
Stepping into music also meant exploring vulnerability, an experience Anushka embraced with curiosity. Whereas acting allows her to discover different characters, music gives her the space to find herself — her emotions, her story and her voice in the rawest form. The shift from interpreting scripts to expressing her own experiences has been both liberating and challenging, requiring a level of honesty. It’s a space where she can evolve, experiment and take creative risks.
The choice of Chameleon as her debut track wasn’t hers alone. She credits the song’s two-time Grammy winning and multiple platinum record holder producer and co-writer, Ken Lewis, as the spark. “Ken Lewis is a legend. He has so much experience, and to work with someone like him is so cool!” she says beamingly. “It was Ken’s idea that we should work on something together, and with Chameleon, he put me out of my comfort zone while still making me feel comfortable.”
There are many ways the song can be interpreted and Anushka breaks down those layers: the fashion inspiration, the artistic transformation and the emotional adaptability. “Like a chameleon, whatever outfit I’m wearing or whatever look I’m in, I completely blend into that,” she says. But it doesn’t end at aesthetics. “There was another idea where it was like, my career has constantly changed from one medium to another. A lot is different, but I’ve remained the same person who’s just as passionate and really loves her job. I’ve been able to blend into the situations that I’ve been in.”
What excites her most is reclaiming the word itself. “When we talk about the reptile, it always has such a negative connotation,” she says. “But if you look closely into how a chameleon is, it actually is such an interesting being — wherever it goes, it adapts to that whole atmosphere.” She calls it a creature of rare intelligence and beauty, something often misunderstood. “There’s no other species that can actually do that, and that’s why we have taken that inspiration for the song and its title.”
While the single may be her introduction to audiences as a singer, music has been threaded throughout her life, since childhood. Growing up in a Bengali household, she was surrounded by art and culture. Her biggest influence was always at home. “My mom is my teacher and guru. She’s done Visharad (certification) in Indian classical singing and when I was a kid, I used to learn music from her,” Anushka shares. Owing to this exposure, rhythm and melody have never felt distant. “Beats, sur and taal have always been there in my life,” Anushka notes.
Even in acting, she says music has been a tool she has mostly relied on. “Every time I’ve been offered a role, I would make a playlist according to that character,” she shares. “It helped me navigate the character’s lifestyle much better because there was music.”
Anushka not only produced the music video for Chameleon but also co-directed and handled the creative direction alongside Ken. With a small but highly versatile team, everyone took multiple roles, contributing to a project that felt less like a shoot and more like a shared journey. The result is visually dynamic — such as Anushka appearing in five distinct avatars — born of the artistic freedom she’s carving out in this new chapter.
Chameleon is only the beginning. “Ken and I are working on not only one but a lot of songs together,” she says, hinting at a possible upcoming EP or full album. If this debut single is anything to go by, audiences can expect surprises, evolution and bold creative choices at every turn. For Anushka, one thing remains constant: her ability to adapt, to grow and to bring her full self to every stage, screen and soundscape she enters.
The vibe of the forthcoming music project promises to be equally dynamic. “All the songs are going to be different and fans really can’t expect what’s coming next,” she teases. “It’s exciting because we explored a lot of sounds, styles and emotions. Not one song sounds similar to the other,” she says.
Anushka’s relationship with her audience is another constant anchor. With nearly 40 million followers across platforms, she reflects, “Everybody knows me in and out because I’m chronically online and I genuinely adore that.” That support, she mentions, feels authentic and India has been the place where all her dreams have started to come true including things she had never imagined — even a Korean movie titled Asia, on the way.
Chameleon is now streaming on all major platforms.
