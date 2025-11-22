Rannvijay Singha on what it means to stay centered and inspired while shaping a new definition of cool

A

I’ve been collecting sneakers way before it became a trend. My first real pair was in 2001 when I was working in construction in New York. That’s when I bought my first Kobes and Jordans. Every trip since then became a sneaker hunt. My most special pair is from when I designed my own line with Fila — the RV Fila range. Growing up buying signature sneakers, getting my own signature line was unreal.

And the story most people don’t know is about a pair my wife secretly sourced. On my birthday, my daughter walked in with the box. It was a pair I’d been chasing for a long time. I don’t like people spending on me, but that moment was priceless.