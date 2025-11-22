Rannvijay Singha on what it means to stay centered and inspired while shaping a new definition of cool
As one of the most recognisable youth icons in the country, Rannvijay Singha has spent two decades shaping how India sees adventure, ambition and attitude. From his early days on Roadies to becoming a mentor, host, actor and entrepreneur, his journey has always been driven by instinct and grit.
Rannvijay Singha’s philosophy that resonates with the belief-led world of Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be
Now, as one of the ambassadors for Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water’s anthem Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be, he sits down with Indulge for an honest conversation about belief, culture, identity and the moments that still push him.
You’ve gone from being a Roadies contestant to shaping how an entire generation sees adventure. What keeps you excited about youth culture today?
What really excites me is the attitude — that ‘if not me, then who’ energy. Young people today aren’t waiting for permission. They’re creating their own paths in work, travel, creativity, even in the way they live. That boldness and willingness to challenge norms defines them. It’s raw, fearless, and very aligned with the spirit I’ve always connected with.
You’ve spoken about how basketball built your discipline. What’s a lesson from the court that still shows up in your life?
Basketball taught me consistency. You don’t make every shot, but you show up, practice and keep playing. That mindset carries into everything — work, fatherhood, fitness and life. Keep putting in the reps, stay disciplined and things eventually click.
You’ve worn many hats over the years. What role has taught you the most about yourself?
Being a dad, without question. There’s no scripts or retakes. It teaches you patience, empathy and balance. You think you’re shaping your kids, but you end up discovering so much about yourself in the process.
You’re famous for having one of India’s biggest sneaker collections. Which pair is most special, and is there one with a story nobody knows?
I’ve been collecting sneakers way before it became a trend. My first real pair was in 2001 when I was working in construction in New York. That’s when I bought my first Kobes and Jordans. Every trip since then became a sneaker hunt. My most special pair is from when I designed my own line with Fila — the RV Fila range. Growing up buying signature sneakers, getting my own signature line was unreal.
And the story most people don’t know is about a pair my wife secretly sourced. On my birthday, my daughter walked in with the box. It was a pair I’d been chasing for a long time. I don’t like people spending on me, but that moment was priceless.
You’re a part of many projects that blend entertainment with purpose. What helps you decide what aligns with you?
Over time, I’ve realised it’s not just about the spotlight. I choose projects that add value to me and the people watching — something that inspires, challenges or excites me.
What is ‘cool’ today, according to you? Has it changed since your MTV era?
Back then, ‘cool’ meant looking outward — copying trends from the West, dressing or acting a certain way. Today, it’s flipped. The youth looks inward. They take pride in their roots, mix it with a global mindset and create their own definition of cool. They’re not chasing it anymore; they’re defining it. I love that.
People see the confident version of Rannvijay. What does self-doubt look like for you?
For me, self-doubt means I care. It keeps me hungry. I deal with it by focusing on effort, not outcome and trusting the process. It’s fuel, not fear.
The anthem Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be celebrates self-belief. When did this mantra last resonate with you?
Every time I take on something that truly challenges me. That pause before diving in is when this mantra hits home. It’s how I’ve always lived — trusting my grit and showing up for myself. That’s why collaborating with Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water feels right. The brand celebrates the same quiet confidence.
You love the NBA, even attending games recently. What’s your dream All-Star lineup?
This is always the toughest question, but I do have an answer. My five would be Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Steph Curry and Shaq. It’s an insane combination of dominance, skill and sheer influence on the game. Every time you change even one player, the whole energy of the five changes — but this lineup? This one’s wild.
If you could speak to your younger self, what advice would you give about belief?
Believe a little louder. The world may doubt you anyway, so your belief has to be stronger than their noise.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.