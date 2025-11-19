Inside the mind of Srushti Tawade — no labels, no limits, just lines that live loud

She doesn’t announce her arrival — she unfolds it. In conversation, Srushti Tawade speaks like she writes: quick, razor sharp, occasionally self deprecating and always several layers deep — like Shrek’s onion. There’s rhythm even in her pauses, a beat hiding behind every shrug. The MTV Hustle 2.0 breakout star isn’t just one of the most distinctive voices in Indian rap — she’s also one of the most self assured. And yet, her confidence doesn’t come from bravado. It’s quieter, introspective and rooted in a kind of creative honesty that refuses to perform for approval.
As one of the faces of Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water’s new anthem Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be — a celebration of self belief and living life on your own terms — Srushti fits the spirit of the campaign without trying. “Exploding on the scene taught me one thing — to be just as comfortable with myself even if none of this is permanent,” she says. It’s not the answer of someone swept away by fame, but of someone who has learned to stay steady through it. “That realisation helped me feel confident in my skill and effort, regardless of circumstances.”
Before the world called her a rapper, Srushti called herself a writer. It’s where the foundation of her craft was laid and also where she learned her biggest creative lesson. “The limits I saw as a writer and as a performer were all imagined,” she mentions. “They came from a need for external validation. Choosing to become self reliant has been my go-to trick to stay on track, whether I write or perform.” That is what now drives everything she does — the bars, the bite and the balance between humour and honesty that have become her signature.
Her music, she explains, always starts privately. “Everything I write is deeply personal and meant for my eyes only, to begin with,” she claims. “It’s a bonus that people participate in the journey of the songs too. But my perception of the artwork remains untouched forever.” Her songs might sound conversational, but the intention is internal — more self study than self-expression.
Humour and honesty, she adds, are her own way of taking inventory. “Those are my favourite traits in humans, and I am always trying to reassure myself through my work that I possess them,” she explains. “It works best when those traits are questioned — it helps me look closer at myself.” That’s the Srushti paradox: with that weaponised introspection.
She’s equally candid about the power of a simple no. “For the longest time, I’d struggled with saying no, but I’ve changed that about myself,” she admits. “Saying no to anything that doesn’t add value or align with my values has become my new normal.” It’s a quiet shift, but an essential one — especially in an industry still learning to treat women as equals.
On that note, she’s refreshingly unbothered by labels. “I deeply wish that the existing male majority in the scene became more aware that they’re born to mould and transform the culture, not merely follow it,” she says.
That disinterest in distraction has also sharpened her focus. “Currently, I’m working on being better at executing the ideas I have instead of just dreaming,” she declares. “I’m getting better at materialising my vision, which should reflect in my artistry soon.”
Her current musical crush? Tim Minch. “I’m heavily inspired by his genius,” she grins. “You’ll probably see traces of that in my work soon — the influence is irresistible.”
And then, with a nod to the campaign she fronts, Srushti adds, “After working with Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water, I’ve been bolder with my attitude towards work as well as my answers in interviews.” It’s half a joke, half a declaration — and very Srushti. Because for her, living on her own terms isn’t a slogan. It’s a default setting. Srushti leaves you with a thought that lingers longer than any hook: if belief had a sound, it would probably rhyme.
