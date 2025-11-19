Inside the mind of Srushti Tawade — no labels, no limits, just lines that live loud

She doesn’t announce her arrival — she unfolds it. In conversation, Srushti Tawade speaks like she writes: quick, razor sharp, occasionally self deprecating and always several layers deep — like Shrek’s onion. There’s rhythm even in her pauses, a beat hiding behind every shrug. The MTV Hustle 2.0 breakout star isn’t just one of the most distinctive voices in Indian rap — she’s also one of the most self assured. And yet, her confidence doesn’t come from bravado. It’s quieter, introspective and rooted in a kind of creative honesty that refuses to perform for approval.

A look at Srushti Tawade’s clarity, confidence and creative fire — and how her story folds seamlessly into her new anthem

As one of the faces of Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water’s new anthem Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be — a celebration of self belief and living life on your own terms — Srushti fits the spirit of the campaign without trying. “Exploding on the scene taught me one thing — to be just as comfortable with myself even if none of this is permanent,” she says. It’s not the answer of someone swept away by fame, but of someone who has learned to stay steady through it. “That realisation helped me feel confident in my skill and effort, regardless of circumstances.”

Before the world called her a rapper, Srushti called herself a writer. It’s where the foundation of her craft was laid and also where she learned her biggest creative lesson. “The limits I saw as a writer and as a performer were all imagined,” she mentions. “They came from a need for external validation. Choosing to become self reliant has been my go-to trick to stay on track, whether I write or perform.” That is what now drives everything she does — the bars, the bite and the balance between humour and honesty that have become her signature.

Her music, she explains, always starts privately. “Everything I write is deeply personal and meant for my eyes only, to begin with,” she claims. “It’s a bonus that people participate in the journey of the songs too. But my perception of the artwork remains untouched forever.” Her songs might sound conversational, but the intention is internal — more self study than self-expression.