Experience nature and peace of mind at these resorts in Wayanad that showcase its raw beauty

Tucked away in a corner of Wayanad is a small grocery shop, the kind that seems to carry a little bit of everything —plastic toys, packets of snacks, maybe a couple of toothpastes. Chako, the man who runs it, steps into his house and returns with the ingredients to make a Nannari sherbet. There’s a lively conversation, full of smiles and laughter, though we can’t understand the words. Yet, the warmth of the moment is unmistakable. It’s the same feeling we noticed in everyone we met here.

Embrace nature and peace of mind at these resorts in Wayanad

We learn that only 25 per cent of Wayanad is habitable; the rest — 75 per cent — is a dense, vibrant forest. Standing amidst it, you feel a reverence for the life that thrives here. There’s respect for nature that seems to guide the way people live, and that kindness and care naturally shine through.

This was only a glimpse of our journey in Wayanad. Three hours from Kozhikode, you feel transported to a paradise where nature and humanity coexist. Landing at the airport in the evening, zooming through the roads, we arrived at our first property, Sterling Wayanad. Set on the edge of the forest, it consists of individual villas graced by creeping vines and flowers. Soft warm lights lit the cobblestone path and in the misty late night air, it almost seemed magical. Making our way to our room, we passed the activities centre offering indoor games, ziplining, pottery and more. Our abode was a cosy cottage, adorned with flowers and a balcony which overlooked a pond. After a hearty meal of chicken gravy and roti, we sank into the bed for a good night’s rest, ready to take on the activities scheduled for the next day.