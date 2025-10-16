This new Udaipur palace hotel features experiential offerings beyond lakeside leisure

Sometimes there are stays, where something instantly clicks and sparks a ready peg. At other times, properties prove so uninspiring that any peg barely scratches the surface. But, for the very first time, we found ourselves overwhelmed by a property whose vivid offerings left us unable to choose a single highlight. The solution? To revel in all of them but present them in an order of our own liking.
Typically, when one thinks of Udaipur, it’s either to wander through its heritage sites, glide across its lakes, indulge in a regal staycation or attend a lavish destination wedding. As clichéd as that may sound, the brand new hotel we chose ticked most of these boxes, but more on that later. What truly caught our attention were its exceptional wellness facilities. While one usually saves such indulgences for the end of a stay, here we began with them. Imagine being placed inside a giant singing bowl, its resonant chime aligning your vibrations, before being quite literally tucked into bed for an elaborate sound-healing session with gongs, chakapas, rainsticks, ocean drums and more. One drifts off with life’s stresses and awakens renewed, as if the world’s weight has quietly been lifted off your shoulders.
From there, the ritual continued with a choice of body rituals, scrubs, wraps, facials and signature salon services — each crafted with oils bespoke to the hotel, blended into unique combinations of essential essences. After much deliberation, we settled on a treatment that combined potlis and bamboo sticks, marrying high-pressure deep-tissue techniques with the soothing warmth of hot-oil aromatherapy. This luxurious treatment heals your body and perfectly prepares you for the languid, restorative days of your holiday ahead.
Welcome rituals
We’d much rather be welcomed this way than with the traditional aarti thaal, a garland and the routine check-in over a welcome drink. But wait, the grand Fairmont Udaipur Palace offers all of that and so much more. From afar, its sheer scale makes it impossible to miss. The fortress-like façade rises with such grandeur that it commands the landscape. As you roll in through the raj dwar, a dramatic gateway flanked by cannons, petals rain down in a shower of splendour, before a special escort whisks you away to the arrival area.
Arriving at Panther Patio, what struck us immediately was not just the architecture — seamlessly merging into the mountain, embracing every curve of the terrain — but the sheer opulence of its décor. Ornate and how! Think swings, mir rors, sculptures and paintings, each piece echoing royalty. Elevators on every side transport you into different realms within the palace, which in itself is designed around the primal forces of nature. There is Surya Mahal (the Sun Palace), Chandra Mahal (the Moon Palace) and Agni Mahal (the Fire Palace).
Arts and crafts
The journey culminates at the majestic dome-topped lobby, regal in scale yet exquisite in its detailing. Its crown jewel is a dazzling crystal chandelier with bespoke lighting design above a fountain. One side overlooks the infinity pool, with the emeraldgreen Aravalli Hills as its backdrop; the other flows into Sitara Bar, where views of the wild Aravalli jungle accompany fine cigars, crafted cocktails and — if you’re lucky — a passing peacock or even a leopard. High teas here will leave you feeling like a modern-day Aishwarya Rai from Jodha Akbar.
The lobby itself, dressed in soft baby-blue, dazzles with thikri glass mosaic work and traditional inlay craftsmanship. Dotted throughout are antique showcases, multiple swings, generous seating nooks and mirrors — perfect for those inevitable photo stops. This artistry and accessorising is not confined to hallways, lobbies or restaurants but also flows seamlessly into the rooms. Here, you find plush leather furnishings, traditional paintings, intricate craftwork and balconies with grand swings overlooking the Aravalli range, with Sajjangarh Fort glimmering in the distance — all alongside the expected five-star amenities. We picked the Signature King Room but there are over 300 rooms and several suite categories to choose from!
Intricate architecture
Among our favourite well-designed spaces are the marble arches framing the infinity pool and the bright pool loungers, patterned with leopards on the inside like hidden jewels. It isn’t just about the well-sourced paintings, the architecture or the furnishings, but about the scene they set. Our guide’s voice softened to a murmur as we stepped onto the terrace. What began as a simple palace tour halted abruptly at a view that stole our breath.
The hillside unfurled in cascades of green and brown, punctuated by cream-coloured MughalRajputana domes with arches as delicate as lace. One, in particular, commanded attention: a centrepiece crowned with a sweeping staircase, guarded by stoic trees. The path led past manicured gardens to an azure pool, its marble platform shimmering in the sun. Yellow umbrellas bloomed at its edge, surrounded by cushions, loungers, swaying palms and playful stone elephant sculptures spraying water. Above it stretched an endless blue sky, dissolving into the lush ranges beyond.
Photo stops
The scene etched itself instantly into our imagination of a royal wedding. Not to confine the City of Lakes or this newly opened space to the label of a wedding destination, but almost every cor ner of this opulent property seems designed to sell that very royal dream. From ballrooms to terraces and gardens; and even a perfectly symmetric step well!
The ste pwell isn’t merely another spot to wow guests; it stands as a symbol of how the property has recreated slices of Rajasthan’s famed tourist spots within its own grounds. This extends to immersive experiences such as chariot rides, upcoming stargazing sessions and the modern maharaja–maharani experience, complemented by new-age facilities including mini golf, paddle, pickleball and other sport courts — ensuring guests remain entertained without ever feeling the need to step out.
Stepping outside?
If you do wish to explore beyond the main building, the property offers serene horseback riding trails leading to a secluded breakfast amid a bamboo grove and a short excursion to the afore mentioned Sajjangarh Fort with a special high tea. For those who might argue that nothing beats a boat ride across Lake Pichola at sunset, there is always the option of a melodious sundowner by the infinity pool, accompanied by Rajasthani folk performances, bespoke cocktails and a charm that is hard to rival.
Afterwards, one can retreat to Dahaad, the palace bar that captures Rajasthan’s wild spirit with its leopard-themed interiors and intricate cast-iron jaalis, to savour fine wines and classic spirits. When we mentioned the modern maharaja–maharani experience, it was not limited to amenities and hospitality, as the culinary offerings deserve special attention too. Guests can dine at Bahaar, an all-day restaurant celebrating globally inspired yet locally sourced cuisine through live cooking theatres or at Dastaan — a charming café complete with a library, game corners and a tea room.
The real royal thali experience
However, it is their royal Rajasthani thali experience that truly left us spellbound. Arriving in regal fashion, the enormous thali is unveiled like a maharani beneath a chaadar to the sound of traditional music and served with the grace once reserved for royalty.
What makes it special is not only the mise-en-scene but also the revival of forgotten recipes and live counters serving various dals and dal baatis. We are told that more such distinctive dining destinations are in the works, along with a new wing boasting only suites. If you are seeking a regal getaway that blends grandeur with modern indulgence, this is where your royal retreat begins!
₹43,000 onwards. At Seesarma, Udaipur. Nearest airport & railhead: Udaipur