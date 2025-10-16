This new Udaipur palace hotel features experiential offerings beyond lakeside leisure

Typically, when one thinks of Udaipur, it’s either to wander through its heritage sites, glide across its lakes, indulge in a regal staycation or attend a lavish destination wedding. As clichéd as that may sound, the brand new hotel we chose ticked most of these boxes, but more on that later. What truly caught our attention were its exceptional wellness facilities. While one usually saves such indulgences for the end of a stay, here we began with them. Imagine being placed inside a giant singing bowl, its resonant chime aligning your vibrations, before being quite literally tucked into bed for an elaborate sound-healing session with gongs, chakapas, rainsticks, ocean drums and more. One drifts off with life’s stresses and awakens renewed, as if the world’s weight has quietly been lifted off your shoulders.

From there, the ritual continued with a choice of body rituals, scrubs, wraps, facials and signature salon services — each crafted with oils bespoke to the hotel, blended into unique combinations of essential essences. After much deliberation, we settled on a treatment that combined potlis and bamboo sticks, marrying high-pressure deep-tissue techniques with the soothing warmth of hot-oil aromatherapy. This luxurious treatment heals your body and perfectly prepares you for the languid, restorative days of your holiday ahead.