Michael Mann hospitalised after accidental shooting at Los Angeles gun range

According to reports, Mann was attempting to holster his firearm whe it accidentally discharged, striking him in the leg. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that officers and the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to reports of a shooting at the facility.

Police clarified that the incident was accidental and that Mann did not intend to harm himself. The injury reportedly occurred during a firearm training exercise. As of November 1, details about the filmmaker's condition and the extent of his injuries had not been made public. Mann's representatives had also not issued a statement at the time of reporting.

Who is Michael Mann? A look at the filmmaker's career

Michael Mann is an American filmmaker, screenwriter and producer known for his crime dramas and films featuring detailed depictions of law enforcement, criminal investigations and action sequences. He is best known for directing Heat (1995), starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer. The film follows a Los Angeles detective pursuing a professional criminal and his crew.

Mann's filmography also includes The Last of the Mohicans (1992), The Insider (1999), Ali (2001), Collateral (2004), Miami Vice (2006), Public Enemies (2009) and Ferrari (2023). His work has earned him several industry nominations, including Academy Award nominations for directing and writing.

He is also associated with the upcoming Heat 2, based on the novel he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner. The project serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the 1995 crime film and has attracted attention for its planned return to the world of the original.