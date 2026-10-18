Tiger Shroff shot at, reportedly escapes unharmed after gunmen open fire near Juhu

Three unidentified men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire near Tiger Shroff's vehicle in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu neighbourhood. The actor had just finished playing a game of football and was leaving the local ground when the assailants approached his car and discharged multiple rounds.

Tiger Shroff shot near Juhu, escapes unhurt

Tiger Shroff managed to escape the ordeal without any injuries, but the violent encounter quickly escalated into a major security incident in the heart of the city.

According to preliminary reports, at least three bullets were fired directly toward the actor’s luxury BMW before the attackers sped away from the scene. While Shroff emerged completely unscathed, the gunfire did not pass without harm.

His personal driver and a bystander standing in the immediate vicinity were reportedly struck and injured during the assault. Both victims were promptly rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment as emergency services and law enforcement rushed to secure the area.