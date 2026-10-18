Tiger Shroff shot at, reportedly escapes unharmed after gunmen open fire near Juhu

Three unidentified men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire near Tiger Shroff's vehicle in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu neighbourhood. The actor had just finished playing a game of football and was leaving the local ground when the assailants approached his car and discharged multiple rounds.
Tiger Shroff managed to escape the ordeal without any injuries, but the violent encounter quickly escalated into a major security incident in the heart of the city.
According to preliminary reports, at least three bullets were fired directly toward the actor’s luxury BMW before the attackers sped away from the scene. While Shroff emerged completely unscathed, the gunfire did not pass without harm.
His personal driver and a bystander standing in the immediate vicinity were reportedly struck and injured during the assault. Both victims were promptly rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment as emergency services and law enforcement rushed to secure the area.
Local police have launched an intensive investigation to trace the fleeing suspects and piece together the exact sequence of events. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that the shooting occurred within the jurisdiction of the Juhu police station.
Senior officers are currently analyzing CCTV footage from surrounding roads, questioning witnesses, and examining ballistic evidence to identify the gunmen and determine whether the actor was the intended primary target or if the vehicle was ambushed under different circumstances.
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