Salman Khan gets angry with driver after fan’s foot gets caught under his car

Salman Khan reportedly scolded his driver when a fan's foot got stuck under the wheels of the car while he was attending a Ganpati event organized by the state minister of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar, in Mumbai on Thursday. Footage of the incident has been shared online, where the actor is seen sitting inside the car's passenger seat and addressing the driver harshly. Security has been tight around the car amidst a crowd.

Salman Khan also stopped to help the young fan in crowd

The videos of the same visit depicted Salman Khan coming through security measures and praying to Bappa while clasping his hands with a tilak on his forehead. On his way back to the car, a young fan tried to meet him. The kid was pushed aside by someone in the crowd, which disturbed the actor.