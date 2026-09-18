Salman Khan gets angry with driver after fan’s foot gets caught under his car

Salman Khan reportedly scolded his driver when a fan's foot got stuck under the wheels of the car while he was attending a Ganpati event organized by the state minister of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar, in Mumbai on Thursday. Footage of the incident has been shared online, where the actor is seen sitting inside the car's passenger seat and addressing the driver harshly. Security has been tight around the car amidst a crowd.
The videos of the same visit depicted Salman Khan coming through security measures and praying to Bappa while clasping his hands with a tilak on his forehead. On his way back to the car, a young fan tried to meet him. The kid was pushed aside by someone in the crowd, which disturbed the actor.
After that, the Sultan actor stopped to talk to the young fan before shaking hands with him and entering his car. Another video from the event featured the response to the situation with the car. The video went viral very quickly.
Previously, Salman Khan attended Ganpati celebrations at the house of his brother Sohail Khan. He performed the aarti ritual with his brothers and other relatives before the immersion of the idol. His videos of performing aarti at Sohail Khan’s Ganpati visarjan also went viral.
A video clip from the family get-together showed an entertaining scene where Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan, found out that Salman was doing aarti the wrong way and hence corrected him. After laughing for some time, he too agreed with her. The other interesting thing is that he was seen accompanying Iulia Vantur in aarti while Arhaan Khan, son of Arbaaz Khan, immersed the idol.
Salman has also been a part of other Ganesh Chaturthi festivities this year, including one at the Ambani residence in Mumbai. Some videos caught Salman offering his prayers to Lord Ganpati. On the work front, he is gearing up to work on his next project with the director Vamshi Paidipally. He will be working with the actress Nayanthara for the first time in this project. Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, earlier announced as Battle Of Galwan, has faced some delays as per reports. The film was initially targeted for an Eid 2026 release.