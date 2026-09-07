Bigg Boss host salaries: From Salman Khan to Sourav Ganguly, who earns the most?

The latest season of Bigg Boss has started in different languages, and it has also brought many of the franchise's big names into the limelight once again. Salman Khan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kiccha Sudeep have come back to host the show. With the airing of the latest episodes, the Bigg Boss hosts and their salaries have become a hot topic of discussion on the internet.
Salman Khan continues to be the most prominent faces among the Bigg Boss hosts. He started hosting from Season 4 onwards and has continued to be associated with the programme very closely from that point. In one pay chart, he is said to have charged ₹125 crore. On the other hand, some other sources have put his earnings from the whole season at about ₹200 crore and from each weekend ₹15 crore or even more.
Vijay Sethupathi replaced Kamal Haasan in Bigg Boss Tamil. He is reported to earn anywhere between ₹3 crore and ₹4 crore every weekend, and earns between ₹75 crore and ₹80 crore every season. The fee charged by Nagarjuna for hosting the Telugu version has seen an increase since he started hosting in 2019. The fee was estimated at ₹10 crore in his first tenure. According to reports, he is now charging almost ₹35 to ₹40 crore.
Mohanlal is back for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, and his salary for this new season is rumoured to be ₹30 crore. Kiccha Sudeep is the host of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13, and he is said to be receiving ₹20 crore. These figures put the Bigg Boss hosts on a striking pay scale across the regional editions.
Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly is hosting the third season of Bigg Boss Bangla. Reports say that the ex-cricketer is earning a whopping ₹125 crore or above, as per reports, and it is said to be a multi-year deal.
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