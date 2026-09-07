Bigg Boss host salaries: From Salman Khan to Sourav Ganguly, who earns the most?

The latest season of Bigg Boss has started in different languages, and it has also brought many of the franchise's big names into the limelight once again. Salman Khan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kiccha Sudeep have come back to host the show. With the airing of the latest episodes, the Bigg Boss hosts and their salaries have become a hot topic of discussion on the internet.

How much are the Bigg Boss hosts reportedly earning?

Salman Khan continues to be the most prominent faces among the Bigg Boss hosts. He started hosting from Season 4 onwards and has continued to be associated with the programme very closely from that point. In one pay chart, he is said to have charged ₹125 crore. On the other hand, some other sources have put his earnings from the whole season at about ₹200 crore and from each weekend ₹15 crore or even more.