‘Jo darr gaya vo mar gaya’: Salman Khan strips down to shut down online critics

The bold midnight update came shortly after online chatter questioned his health following recent public appearances, alongside accusations that he was backing down on his social commentary. Days prior, Salman had addressed the student-led agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, calling the examination leak “a very serious issue” and demanding a transparent, merit-based education system.

In a subsequent message, Salman appealed to protesting students to return home safely. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public commitments to penalise those responsible, he urged, “The students are at top priority, educationally and security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honourable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, please go back to your parents and homes.”