‘Jo darr gaya vo mar gaya’: Salman Khan strips down to shut down online critics

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has hit back at online critics who claimed he was frightened after speaking out on the ongoing NEET paper leak controversy. In the early hours of Saturday, the 60-year-old actor shared two shirtless gym pictures on social media, showcasing his muscular physique and toned abs while posing in front of a mirror with a towel draped over his head.
Answering the criticism directly in his signature style, Salman wrote, “Salman Khan darrrr gaya...Hmmm joe darr gaya vo mar gaya” (Salman Khan got scared. He who fears, dies).
The bold midnight update came shortly after online chatter questioned his health following recent public appearances, alongside accusations that he was backing down on his social commentary. Days prior, Salman had addressed the student-led agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, calling the examination leak “a very serious issue” and demanding a transparent, merit-based education system.
In a subsequent message, Salman appealed to protesting students to return home safely. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public commitments to penalise those responsible, he urged, “The students are at top priority, educationally and security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honourable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, please go back to your parents and homes.”
Addressing social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike in support of the movement, Salman added, “Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. If you want, will send u food from home.”
Salman joins a host of prominent film personalities voicing solidarity with students, including Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and Rajkummar Rao. With his latest post, the actor has made it clear that online criticism will not deter him.