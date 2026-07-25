With Valley of Love and Luminara, Ashima Kumar Sood explores the softer and stronger sides of modern femininity

Her latest couture capsules, Valley of Love and Luminara, capture these contrasting yet complementary moods. Though launched separately, Ashima describes them as two expressions of the same personality.

"A woman can be incredibly soft and romantic, but she can also be fearless and confident. These collections celebrate both those sides," she says.

If Valley of Love is a love letter to nature, Luminara is its after-dark counterpart. The former unfolds through mirror-kissed kurta sets, floral corsets, flowing tulles and bloom-laden skirts in butter yellow, blush pink and meadow green—colours that evoke garden celebrations and leisurely daytime festivities. Luminara, meanwhile, embraces sculpted drapes, satin skirts, voluminous lehengas and shimmering capes enriched with cut dana embroidery, holographic sequins and handcrafted appliqués that catch the light with every movement.