Salman Khan backs student protest, says paper leak 'a very serious issue'

Bollywood's Bhaijan, Salman Khan, has recently voiced his support for the students' protest that’s taking over the country. The actor sharing his thoughts on social media wrote a long message on the ongoing movement, calling it "a very serious issue" and expressing his support for the students who have taken up the cause.

'This generation will make India proud': Salman Khan voices his support on the student protest

Salman, sharing an old photograph of a boy in his school uniform which seemingly is the actor himself, has joined the lineup of affluent individuals who voiced their support in the protest. Taking to Instagram, he praised the students who have raised their unprecedented voices against the paper leaks and alleged unfair business that’s been going on in the country.

Captioning the grainy picture, he wrote “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”