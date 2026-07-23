Salman Khan backs student protest, says paper leak 'a very serious issue'

Bollywood's Bhaijan, Salman Khan, has recently voiced his support for the students' protest that’s taking over the country. The actor sharing his thoughts on social media wrote a long message on the ongoing movement, calling it "a very serious issue" and expressing his support for the students who have taken up the cause.
Salman, sharing an old photograph of a boy in his school uniform which seemingly is the actor himself, has joined the lineup of affluent individuals who voiced their support in the protest. Taking to Instagram, he praised the students who have raised their unprecedented voices against the paper leaks and alleged unfair business that’s been going on in the country.
Captioning the grainy picture, he wrote “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”
Encouraging the students on the front lines of the protest, the actor added, “I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”
The actor also stressed on the fact that the whole protest is by the student and for the student and no one should take away any credit or hijack it from the youngsters. It is a change that the country truly needs and if the demands of the students are heard and eventually implemented it will be as per his words “a win-win situation” for the country.
He concluded the message on a positive note and said that he hopes education becomes the next fashionable trend and it continues to dominate the country so much that students from other countries come and study here. He wrote, “Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub.”
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.