Michele Morrone joins Subs.com as a creator: Here's how you can watch his exclusive content

Michele Morrone is taking his fan engagement to the next level by venturing into areas beyond films and social media platforms. The Italian actor is now a content creator as well as an investor in the subscription-based service known as Subs.com. As was announced in October 2026, Morrone's new business will allow subscribers to have exclusive access to content and one-on-one video calls with him.
Michele Morrone was onboarded on the website a couple of weeks after Megan Fox, who stars alongside him in the movie Subservience, was announced to be a part owner. Both these actors are now linked with Subs.com as the co-founders and part owners of the website. Michele will post images, videos, exclusive clips and songs on the website.
His subscription is priced at $19.99 per month. There will be other fees that he may have to incur while accessing his services. At the moment, the PPV posts cost between $5 and $35 per post. Video chat and many other services will cost extra. The subscribers will get a chance to contact the actor and know more about him personally.
The price is rather high compared to OnlyFans, which charges subscriptions starting from $4.99 to $14.99 per month. Both companies employ a similar subscription business model, which enables creators to earn through their exclusivity.
Michele Morrone personally announced his partnership with Subs.com in late October. Explaining why he wanted to join, he said, "Everyone thinks they know me. Through films, photographs, brands, music, social media… But the truth is, you've only seen one part of me. There's a world I don't share with just anyone. A more personal, more authentic side. Unfiltered. And I've decided to open that door for you."
He further added, "You might already know that Megan Fox is on SUBS, and we're both co-founders of this wonderful platform." Michele Morrone is also making news by starring in The Housemaid’s Secret along with Sydney Sweeney.