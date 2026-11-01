Michele Morrone joins Subs.com as a creator: Here's how you can watch his exclusive content

Michele Morrone is taking his fan engagement to the next level by venturing into areas beyond films and social media platforms. The Italian actor is now a content creator as well as an investor in the subscription-based service known as Subs.com. As was announced in October 2026, Morrone's new business will allow subscribers to have exclusive access to content and one-on-one video calls with him.

Michele Morrone sets a $19.99 monthly subscription fee for exclusive content on Subs.com

Michele Morrone was onboarded on the website a couple of weeks after Megan Fox, who stars alongside him in the movie Subservience, was announced to be a part owner. Both these actors are now linked with Subs.com as the co-founders and part owners of the website. Michele will post images, videos, exclusive clips and songs on the website.