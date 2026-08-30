Donna Mills reveals the stunning amount she has earned from OnlyFans at 85

Donna also talked about the bizarre requests she gets from her fans on the site. "They want to know me...They want to know what I do during the day when I’m home. They want to see my home. They want to know much more about my personal life than we ever experienced back in the ’80s and the ’90s that, you know, the fans were cut off from."

Talking about how she sees the site that is popularly seen as a place for explicit videos and images, the actress said, "It's simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am".

Donna also shared how many fans request foot kink videos on the site, asking her to film a video where she is stomping on grapes, and the star said, she is inclined to deliver as requested!