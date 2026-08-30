Donna Mills reveals the stunning amount she has earned from OnlyFans at 85

American actress Donna Mills has revealed the unbelievable amount she has earned from OnlyFans in just less than a month! She launched her site in collaboration with their management company, Creators Inc.
Primetime soap actress, Donna Mills is now 85-years old but that did not stop her from making a massive earning from her OnlyFans account that she started less than a month ago!
The Knots Landing star appeared on the Creators Inc podcast on Monday and joined CEO Andy Bachman who was also the host. Sharing details of her mind-blowing income, he said, "You’re working with Creators Inc., and I can say that you are doing incredibly well...Many six figures, and it’s been early".
"It's a very different world today. And I’m trying to adjust to that world, and finding it very gratifying to be able to interact with my fans", the octogenarian actress said on the podcast.
Donna also talked about the bizarre requests she gets from her fans on the site. "They want to know me...They want to know what I do during the day when I’m home. They want to see my home. They want to know much more about my personal life than we ever experienced back in the ’80s and the ’90s that, you know, the fans were cut off from."
Talking about how she sees the site that is popularly seen as a place for explicit videos and images, the actress said, "It's simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am".
Donna also shared how many fans request foot kink videos on the site, asking her to film a video where she is stomping on grapes, and the star said, she is inclined to deliver as requested!