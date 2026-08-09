Harry Potter star Jessie Cave made more on OnlyFans than acting

Jessie Cave, best known to millions of moviegoers as Lavender Brown in the final three Harry Potter films, has revealed just how lucrative her unexpected second career has become — and it isn't on a film set.
In a new interview with The Times, the 39-year-old actress opened up about the money she’s made since joining OnlyFans in 2025, admitting the platform has outperformed years of acting work. “I've earned more, easily, than my entire acting career within one year,” Jessie told the outlet.
Jessie charges subscribers $6 a month for access to her page, with additional income coming from one-off paid messages. On her best single day, she says she pulled in £15,000 — roughly $20,000 — an amount that dwarfs what most working actors see across an entire year, let alone a single day.
By her own account, she didn’t expect any of this. “I thought I’d make five grand, be on it for a few months and it would buy me time to work out what we’re going to do,” she explained. “But it’s now been over a year and a half and it’s genuinely saved our lives.”
Jessie has been candid about the circumstances that pushed her toward OnlyFans. She's described reaching a breaking point after a disappointing audition, compounded by the financial reality of supporting her four children with her fiancé, comedian Alfie Brown. Conventional employment, she’s explained, wasn’t a realistic option. Childcare costs would have eaten into any wages, and she wasn't eager to be recognised mid-shift by Harry Potter fans quoting spells at her.
Despite the platform’s reputation, Jessie has repeatedly stressed that her content isn’t explicit. “My rule is the hair is the main character. That’s how I justify it. It’s literally about hair: the texture of hair. The fetish. It’s very, very niche,” she said. She mentioned that the length of her hair is important. “It’s down to my vagina. I could trim it but the truth is, the weirder the better.”
That hasn't stopped her from encountering the assumptions that come with the OnlyFans name. She acknowledged the stigma attached to the platform and said she underestimated how many people would assume she'd moved into explicit adult content simply by being on it.
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