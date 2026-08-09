Harry Potter star Jessie Cave made more on OnlyFans than acting

Jessie charges subscribers $6 a month for access to her page, with additional income coming from one-off paid messages. On her best single day, she says she pulled in £15,000 — roughly $20,000 — an amount that dwarfs what most working actors see across an entire year, let alone a single day.

By her own account, she didn’t expect any of this. “I thought I’d make five grand, be on it for a few months and it would buy me time to work out what we’re going to do,” she explained. “But it’s now been over a year and a half and it’s genuinely saved our lives.”

Jessie has been candid about the circumstances that pushed her toward OnlyFans. She's described reaching a breaking point after a disappointing audition, compounded by the financial reality of supporting her four children with her fiancé, comedian Alfie Brown. Conventional employment, she’s explained, wasn’t a realistic option. Childcare costs would have eaten into any wages, and she wasn't eager to be recognised mid-shift by Harry Potter fans quoting spells at her.