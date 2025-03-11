Harry Potter star joins adult subscription site to get out of debt

In the last few years, several known faces have signed up with subscription-based, adult content platform OnlyFans, including Denise Richards, Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Carmen Electra and more. Jessie Cave, who famously played Ron Weasley's girlfriend Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, has joined OnlyFans. Lavender Brown admitted to this in her podcast Before We Break Up and clarified that her content will not be sexual in nature.

Did Harry Potter’s ‘Lavender’ Jessie Cave join OnlyFans?

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince star Jessie Cave is offering what she calls “sensual” hair videos. In a recent Instagram video, Jessie Cave explained that subscribers will get “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff” but there will be no explicit content.

“I am launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one. It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual,” she said.