Harry Potter star joins adult subscription site to get out of debt

In the last few years, several known faces have signed up with subscription-based, adult content platform OnlyFans, including Denise Richards, Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Carmen Electra and more. Jessie Cave, who famously played Ron Weasley's girlfriend Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, has joined OnlyFans. Lavender Brown admitted to this in her podcast Before We Break Up and clarified that her content will not be sexual in nature.
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince star Jessie Cave is offering what she calls “sensual” hair videos. In a recent Instagram video, Jessie Cave explained that subscribers will get “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff” but there will be no explicit content.
“I am launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one. It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual,” she said.
On her self-titled Substack, Jessie Cave went further elaborated about her decision to join OnlyFans. She wrote, “One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”
Jessie Cave has worked backstage in various theatres before deciding to pursue acting. She studied stage management at RADA and was set to attend The Oxford School of Drama when she got the part in Harry Potter. Jessie beat over 7000 girls to play Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. She reprised her role in the final two Harry Potter films.