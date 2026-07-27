Harry Potter's 25th anniversary is set to bring all 8 films back to theatres worldwide

Wands up, Potterheads! The excitement is on the rise because Harry Potter's 25th Anniversary celebration is set to take us back to Hogwarts once again. All 8 Harry Potter movies are making their way into theatres around the world from August 27 until September 3, 2026. Along with that, fans will also be able to enjoy Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with some unseen footage.

Harry Potter's 25th Anniversary celebrations include worldwide re-release, fan events and TV series

The tickets for the movie will be available worldwide from July 31, 2026. The movie is meant to last for a week, and its schedule coincides with September 1, when the school year starts at Hogwarts. This celebration has been planned by Warner Bros. as a part of its Back to Hogwarts 2026 campaign.