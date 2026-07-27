Harry Potter's 25th anniversary is set to bring all 8 films back to theatres worldwide

Wands up, Potterheads! The excitement is on the rise because Harry Potter's 25th Anniversary celebration is set to take us back to Hogwarts once again. All 8 Harry Potter movies are making their way into theatres around the world from August 27 until September 3, 2026. Along with that, fans will also be able to enjoy Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with some unseen footage.
The tickets for the movie will be available worldwide from July 31, 2026. The movie is meant to last for a week, and its schedule coincides with September 1, when the school year starts at Hogwarts. This celebration has been planned by Warner Bros. as a part of its Back to Hogwarts 2026 campaign.
A special screening of the first film in the series will include 12 minutes of previously unseen behind-the-scenes content. This will allow viewers to see more of the magic that went into making the films and make their rewatching experience even better.
Daniel Radcliffe plays Harry Potter in the movie series, while Ron Weasley is played by Rupert Grint and Hermione Granger by Emma Watson. Others in the cast include Alan Rickman, Robbie Coltrane, Dame Maggie Smith, Richard Harris, and Michael Gambon. Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates directed the movies, the last four being directed by the latter.
A special fan day will be organized as part of Harry Potter’s 25th Anniversary that will take place on September 1, 2026, in London. The event will include some interactive activities and giveaways. Warner Bros. has asked fans to avoid gathering at King’s Cross Station, where Back to Hogwarts celebrations are held every year. Details about other venues and tickets are yet to be announced.
The celebrations will go beyond England, with events scheduled in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, China, Australia, and Japan. Events to look out for include a big wand lesson at the Orangerie Gardens at Château de Versailles in France, screenings in Venice, fan events in Madrid and Sydney, as well as others in Berlin and China.
Harry Potter's 25th Anniversary celebrations will take place at Universal Studios Harry Potter theme parks across the world, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour places such as London and Tokyo. The festivities will culminate on December 25, 2026, when the new Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone TV series will be aired on HBO Max.
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