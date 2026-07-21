Harry Potter TV reboot filming explained: Why the child stars spend only an hour and a half on set

Filming HBO's highly anticipated Harry Potter series has come with a production challenge few viewers will ever notice on screen: getting enough footage out of child stars who are only available for a fraction of the working day.
Director of photography Adriano Goldman pulled back the curtain on just how tight that window really is. According to Goldman, the show's three young leads — Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger) — typically arrive on set for roughly an hour and a half at a stretch. In that time, the crew is expected to knock out six separate camera setups before the kids have to leave again.
"There’s no way around it, right? Obviously, we have a lot of resources, but it’s brutal. The kids’ screen time is really brutal. So the methodology is very specific. You practically have to pre-shoot all the scenes while they’re in class," Goldman didn't hold back, describing the reality of working around such narrow windows of availability. The faster the pace, he explained, the more the crew has to sacrifice visual polish just to stay on schedule.
To cope with the constraints, Goldman says much of the groundwork happens before the young stars even set foot on set. Lighting, blocking, and camera positioning are handled in advance — essentially pre-shooting entire sequences — so that filming can start the moment the kids walk in. It also means the production rarely shoots in story order, instead jumping between scenes from different episodes based purely on which actor happens to be free that day.
"It's really hard; you shoot everything out of order, right, because of that kind of scheduling," Goldman said of the out-of-sequence approach, admitting the process is a logistical puzzle but that the crew has found a rhythm after their first go-round.
The scheduling crunch isn't a production choice — it's largely dictated by child labor protections that limit how many hours young performers can work each day, along with the requirement that they keep up with their schooling. To manage that, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden — home base for the series — has built a temporary school on-site for its dozens of young cast members and extras. Given the green light by the Three Rivers District Council for the next decade of production, the facility is designed to accommodate up to 600 pupils during peak periods, though it will typically serve around 150 students day to day, running from early morning into the evening to fit around the shoot.
It's a scheduling challenge the franchise has wrestled with before. Even during the original film series, actors under 16 were legally restricted to just a handful of working hours per day, a limitation that occasionally required body doubles to fill in for wide or over-the-shoulder shots.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.