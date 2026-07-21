Harry Potter TV reboot filming explained: Why the child stars spend only an hour and a half on set

"There’s no way around it, right? Obviously, we have a lot of resources, but it’s brutal. The kids’ screen time is really brutal. So the methodology is very specific. You practically have to pre-shoot all the scenes while they’re in class," Goldman didn't hold back, describing the reality of working around such narrow windows of availability. The faster the pace, he explained, the more the crew has to sacrifice visual polish just to stay on schedule.

To cope with the constraints, Goldman says much of the groundwork happens before the young stars even set foot on set. Lighting, blocking, and camera positioning are handled in advance — essentially pre-shooting entire sequences — so that filming can start the moment the kids walk in. It also means the production rarely shoots in story order, instead jumping between scenes from different episodes based purely on which actor happens to be free that day.

"It's really hard; you shoot everything out of order, right, because of that kind of scheduling," Goldman said of the out-of-sequence approach, admitting the process is a logistical puzzle but that the crew has found a rhythm after their first go-round.