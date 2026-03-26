Magic returns: HBO reveals first glimpse of new Harry Potter series

The Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is officially reopening its doors. HBO has surprised fans with the release of the first teaser trailer of the long-awaited Harry Potter TV series, moving the premiere date forward to Christmas 2026. The two-minute teaser trailer is a nostalgic yet fresh experience that begins with the cupboard under the stairs with the Dursleys and ends with the hallowed halls of Hogwarts.
The teaser trailer also introduces the new central trio of the series: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Dominic, the newcomer, has already won the seal of approval from the original boy wizard, Daniel Radcliffe. In his latest interview, Daniel commented on Dominic, stating that he thinks Dominic is probably better suited to play the role of Harry Potter than he would have been at eleven years old and has written to Dominic to “pass the baton” to his successor.
The showrunners are also paying close attention to the details of the series, with the first season being named Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The teaser trailer has also given us glimpses of new scenes, including the scene with Harry facing off with Dudley at a non-magic school and Hagrid, played by Nick Frost, navigating the London Underground.
The show has not been without its share of controversy. Paapa Essiedu, who will play the part of Severus Snape, has recently revealed that he has had to deal with online vitriol and death threats after being cast. Paapa, a Black actor, has commented that he is using the negativity to help create a performance that stays true to the series’ core values of love and acceptance. He joins a heavyweight cast of adults playing the roles of Dumbledore, played by John Lithgow, and McGonagall, played by Janet McTeer.
With a ten-year plan to bring all seven books to life, this show is being hailed as the biggest event in streaming history.