Magic returns: HBO reveals first glimpse of new Harry Potter series

The showrunners are also paying close attention to the details of the series, with the first season being named Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The teaser trailer has also given us glimpses of new scenes, including the scene with Harry facing off with Dudley at a non-magic school and Hagrid, played by Nick Frost, navigating the London Underground.

The show has not been without its share of controversy. Paapa Essiedu, who will play the part of Severus Snape, has recently revealed that he has had to deal with online vitriol and death threats after being cast. Paapa, a Black actor, has commented that he is using the negativity to help create a performance that stays true to the series’ core values of love and acceptance. He joins a heavyweight cast of adults playing the roles of Dumbledore, played by John Lithgow, and McGonagall, played by Janet McTeer.

With a ten-year plan to bring all seven books to life, this show is being hailed as the biggest event in streaming history.