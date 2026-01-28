Battle over the digital fortune: Denise Richards fights to keep OnlyFans millions

The divorce war between Denise Richards and her ex-husband, Aaron Phypers, hit an all-time high when the two collided over the profitability of the actress in digital income. Denise has officially asked a judge to dismiss the case filed by Aaron to receive half of her OnlyFans earnings on grounds that he has essentially undermined his own situation with a sequence of legal errors.
In papers submitted more recently, Denise has cited a major lapse in the procedure by asserting that Aaron had missed a vital deadline of Friday to present a revised statement of income and expenses. The actress claims that the paperwork was not yet submitted by Tuesday and this gave her the upper hand to request the court to reject his financial demands in full.
There are very high stakes. In a legal battle, Aaron claimed, 53, made the same claim in court that the Starship Troopers star earns him between $2,00,000 and $3,00,000 each month by using the subscription-based service. He has asserted that he deserves half of these incomes because he claims to have rights to the intellectual property on the photographs on her page and was the one who constructed the account.
Denise, 54, has been silent about actual numbers, but in an interview in February 2025 she did acknowledge that the venture is rather profitable.
The piling up of financial and personal crisis
The action takes place in the context of extreme economic hardship. The couple would be officially evicted on their joint Calabasas rental home worth more than $84,000 in overdue rent in December. As Aaron has asserted that he is financially desperate, Denise has gone on the offensive against the efforts of his family to raise money through the now-gone GoFundMe page.
The charity event that was initiated by the mother of Aaron, Patricia attracted the wrath of Denise when she mentioned her 14-year-old daughter, Eloise. Denise called the move outrageous especially when Aaron is still struggling to take charge of the teenager, although it has been said adoption papers were not finalised.
As the judge has not ruled yet, the OnlyFans fortune battle is the most recent episode of what has now turned into one of the most sour separations in Hollywood history.