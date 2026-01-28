Battle over the digital fortune: Denise Richards fights to keep OnlyFans millions

The divorce war between Denise Richards and her ex-husband, Aaron Phypers, hit an all-time high when the two collided over the profitability of the actress in digital income. Denise has officially asked a judge to dismiss the case filed by Aaron to receive half of her OnlyFans earnings on grounds that he has essentially undermined his own situation with a sequence of legal errors.

In papers submitted more recently, Denise has cited a major lapse in the procedure by asserting that Aaron had missed a vital deadline of Friday to present a revised statement of income and expenses. The actress claims that the paperwork was not yet submitted by Tuesday and this gave her the upper hand to request the court to reject his financial demands in full.

There are very high stakes. In a legal battle, Aaron claimed, 53, made the same claim in court that the Starship Troopers star earns him between $2,00,000 and $3,00,000 each month by using the subscription-based service. He has asserted that he deserves half of these incomes because he claims to have rights to the intellectual property on the photographs on her page and was the one who constructed the account.