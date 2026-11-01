Nita Ambani opened The Library at NMACC, but it’s her 12-crore Wallace Chan brooch that caught all the attention

Nita Ambani is known to sport a minimalist style with the right statement pieces that would make that world talk about it for days to come. From her royal pieces to intricate traditional weaves, every time she has made an appearance, the internet has gone crazy for a while. And now, it’s time to make some noise again. Ahead of her 63rd birthday today, photos and videos of her presence at the inauguration of The Library at the NMACC has gone viral. While she is seen sporting a beige pant-suite set, it is the oversized dragonfly brooch on her chest that has caught the attention of the people. This Wallace Chan sculptural brooch is that one statement piece which suddenly turned the entire minimalist look to a showstopper look.
Called Soaring Spirit, it fit the occasion as the perfect metaphor! The Library is designed a space that would connect people, given them food for thought, encourage new ideas and allow a person to elevate their intellectuality. And that is where the name of the design, Soaring Spirit comes in.
This high end jewellery piece was designed in 2017 with gemstones and titanium structure. This piece was conceived more as a piece of art than as a piece of jewelry. It is filled with tsavorite garnet, demantoid garnet, yellow diamonds, diamonds, fancy-coloured diamonds, rubies, pink sapphires, and titanium. Interestingly, this one piece took almost a long time to create because Wallace treats his pieces like art and takes his time to work through precision.
Who is Wallace Chan?
Born in China in 1956, he is one of the most recognised jewellery artists of modern times. He started his career as a carver and then went on to use this skill to carve jewellery pieces as artworks. He mostly works in the intersection of depicting nature through fashion and recurring motifs in his works include butterflies, dragonflies, fish and others.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Nita Ambani has sported one of his creations. Earlier this year during the Venice Biennale, she paired one of his creations with an Anamika Khanna outfit. Made with rosewood and titanium and studded with prestigious sapphires and rubies, the earring was a statement piece.