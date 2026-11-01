Nita Ambani opened The Library at NMACC, but it’s her 12-crore Wallace Chan brooch that caught all the attention

Who is Wallace Chan?

Born in China in 1956, he is one of the most recognised jewellery artists of modern times. He started his career as a carver and then went on to use this skill to carve jewellery pieces as artworks. He mostly works in the intersection of depicting nature through fashion and recurring motifs in his works include butterflies, dragonflies, fish and others.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Nita Ambani has sported one of his creations. Earlier this year during the Venice Biennale, she paired one of his creations with an Anamika Khanna outfit. Made with rosewood and titanium and studded with prestigious sapphires and rubies, the earring was a statement piece.