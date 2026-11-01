What did Mukesh Ambani gift Nita Ambani on her 63rd birthday today?

The head of the Ambani clan, Mukesh Ambani has never been shy when it comes to giving gifts. And when it is his dear wife Nita Ambani’s birthday today, he would not think twice before giving her something that spells luxury, class, elegance and utility, besides making heads turn. In the past, Mukesh is known to have given exquisite and even customised gifts to Nita.
As per reports, in 2007 Nita was gifted a customised Airbus A319 for her 44th birthday which has an estimate valur of Rs 240+ crores. The interiors give off luxury vibes with a built in private office, master bedroom, entertainment rooms, a sky bar and a bathroom that one cannot take their eyes off. While many reports claim that it was a personal gift to Nita Ambani on her birthday, several accounts also mention that it was to be utilised for corporate usage. While maximum speculations move towards it being a personal gift, the Ambani’s have not cleared the same publicly till date.
More recently in 2023, Mukesh Ambani is said to have gifted her, a luxurious Rolls- Royce Cullinan Black Badge which has an estimated worth of over 10 crores, minus the customization. What draws attention to the car is its striking orange colour which is extremely rare for the model. Known to be the Tuscan Sun shade, the performance-oriented car is a luxurious model, rare even in Rolls Royce’s own inventory.
Nita Ambani is also known for her private collection of tea cup sets from all over the world along with her high-end jewellery which would give royalty a tough competition. While reports of many such pieces being gifted by her to her daughter and daughters in laws are common, there are no specific reports of Mukesh having ever gifted her any. However, one may speculate the he might have gifted her some jewellery during special occasions.