What did Mukesh Ambani gift Nita Ambani on her 63rd birthday today?

As per reports, in 2007 Nita was gifted a customised Airbus A319 for her 44th birthday which has an estimate valur of Rs 240+ crores. The interiors give off luxury vibes with a built in private office, master bedroom, entertainment rooms, a sky bar and a bathroom that one cannot take their eyes off. While many reports claim that it was a personal gift to Nita Ambani on her birthday, several accounts also mention that it was to be utilised for corporate usage. While maximum speculations move towards it being a personal gift, the Ambani’s have not cleared the same publicly till date.

More recently in 2023, Mukesh Ambani is said to have gifted her, a luxurious Rolls- Royce Cullinan Black Badge which has an estimated worth of over 10 crores, minus the customization. What draws attention to the car is its striking orange colour which is extremely rare for the model. Known to be the Tuscan Sun shade, the performance-oriented car is a luxurious model, rare even in Rolls Royce’s own inventory.