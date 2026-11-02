TV actor Anuj Thakur passes away at 33

TV actor Anuj Thakur died at 33 on October 27 after suffering a seizure in his sleep. His friend Rupesh Sonar confirmed the news on October 30. "I couldn't believe it because I had met him just 10 days earlier," Rupesh shared, mourning the loss of his close collaborator.
A native of Delhi, Anuj was an alumnus of English literature and was passionate about acting and music. His debut in mainstream television came with the teen drama Dhoom Machao Dhoom, produced by Disney Channel. In 2008, he made headlines by featuring as Ayush in the Colors TV show Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka.
In addition, he played Jai, a rich young boy, in Imagine TV’s Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadhunga in 2011. The show was all about love, family pressure, and his girlfriend’s ambition for her medical career. From 2013 to 2015, he played Sagar Mehta in a sitcom called Mahisagar aired by BIG Magic. Anuj’s other TV shows include Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, Kaali – Ek Agnipareksha and Fear Files.
Rupesh further stated that he knew Anuj for 17 years. The bond between the two started when they worked together on Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka in the year 2008. After that, they worked together on various other projects.
According to Rupesh, he got the details about the actor's death after talking to his family members. As per sources close to Anuj's family, his mother found him unconscious after the morning alarm went off.
In his Instagram tribute, Rupesh said, "Still can’t believe that you are no longer with us. 💔 You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey. Life is truly unpredictable. It’s heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal."
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