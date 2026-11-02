TV actor Anuj Thakur passes away at 33

According to Rupesh, he got the details about the actor's death after talking to his family members. As per sources close to Anuj's family, his mother found him unconscious after the morning alarm went off.

In his Instagram tribute, Rupesh said, "Still can’t believe that you are no longer with us. 💔 You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey. Life is truly unpredictable. It’s heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal."