CID actor B P Singh, aka DCP Chitrole passes away at 77

Brijendra Pal Singh, the man behind the immensely popular crime drama series, CID, passed away yesterday morning on October 27th, at the age of 77 years. It is said that he had an acute heart attack. B P Singh was famous as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole on the screen, and he created, directed, and produced the famous crime series. His death has been announced by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on social media.
Ashoke Pandit remembered B P Singh as an accomplished filmmaker and a close friend. Sharing his condolences, he wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of an ace Producer Director B.P.Singh ji due to a massive heart attack today early morning. A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and AAhat. His work is still and will continue to be a an inspiration to generations to come. Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association." B P Singh's last rites are scheduled for October 28.
Born in Dehradun, B P Singh pursued his education at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. His first venture into filmmaking was as a news cameraman with Doordarshan in 1973. After that, he directed his first television film, Sirf Char Din, based on a murder mystery.
He met Inspector Jayant Wagle while doing research for the film. In the process, his fascination with detective work increased. The film starred Nana Patekar, Dilip Kulkarni, Manorama Wagle, Jhanvi and Kalpita Malpathak.
B P Singh also created Ek Shunya Shunya for Doordarshan during the 1980s. Later, he shifted to Mumbai and created some serials in Marathi for Doordarshan. His breakthrough was creating CID, which started in 1998.
He occasionally played DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole, whose identity viewers became familiar with. In addition, he created Aahat, the horror television show on Sony TV, which ran from 1995 to 2015. His other projects included Khaaki, Abhay and SuperCops Vs Super Villains.
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