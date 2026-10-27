CID actor B P Singh, aka DCP Chitrole passes away at 77

Brijendra Pal Singh, the man behind the immensely popular crime drama series, CID, passed away yesterday morning on October 27th, at the age of 77 years. It is said that he had an acute heart attack. B P Singh was famous as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole on the screen, and he created, directed, and produced the famous crime series. His death has been announced by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on social media.

B P Singh's Journey From Doordarshan Cameraman To CID's DCP Chitrole

Ashoke Pandit remembered B P Singh as an accomplished filmmaker and a close friend. Sharing his condolences, he wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of an ace Producer Director B.P.Singh ji due to a massive heart attack today early morning. A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and AAhat. His work is still and will continue to be a an inspiration to generations to come. Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association." B P Singh's last rites are scheduled for October 28.