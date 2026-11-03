Angelina Jolie reunites with John Malkovich at Wild Horse Nine screening

As the two longtime colleagues navigate their assignment, their complicated pasts and the conspiracies surrounding them begin to shape their journey. Tom Waits plays Chris's brother, while Posey is also part of the ensemble cast.

Wild Horse Nine marks McDonagh's latest feature following The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), which received several Academy Award nominations. His earlier directorial credits include In Bruges (2008), Seven Psychopaths (2012) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017).

Wild Horse Nine premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2026, where it received a reported 13-minute standing ovation. It is scheduled to open in US theatres on November 6.

Jolie and Malkovich previously worked together in the 2001 drama Beyond Borders, directed by Martin Campbell. Beyond Borders featured Jolie as Sarah Jordan, an aid worker who becomes involved in humanitarian efforts in conflict zones, while Malkovich played Nick Callahan, a doctor working with an international relief organisation.

Angelina Jolie is an Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker known for films such as Girl, Interrupted, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Maleficent and Maria. Alongside her acting career, she has directed films including Unbroken and First They Killed My Father. She has also been involved in humanitarian work, particularly as an advocate for refugees.

John Malkovich is an American actor and filmmaker with a career spanning more than four decades. He is known for films such as Dangerous Liaisons, Being John Malkovich, In the Line of Fire and Of Mice and Men. He has received two Academy Award nominations for his supporting performances in Places in the Heart and In the Line of Fire.