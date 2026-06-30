Angelina Jolie has not dated since her divorce from Brad Pitt

A high-profile relationship

Angelina and Brad, nicknamed "Brangelina" first met on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith back in 2004. At this point, Brad was married to actress Jennifer Aniston and announced their separation in 2005.

Their relationship, which spanned almost 12 years, came to an end in 2016, two years after their marriage in 2014, marking the beginning of a long and tedious legal battle. According to reports, a divorce settlement was finally reached in in 2024 though some disputes continue.

Angelina Jolie's latest film, Couture, released on June 26, 2026. The actress plays American filmmaker, Maxine who is working at the Paris Fashion Week. The movie has been directed by Alice Winocour and Angelina is one of the producers.