Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is yet to get back on the dating field since her high-file separation from actor Brad Pitt in 2016. In a recent interview, the 51-year-old actress has opened up about her decision.
Angelina Jolie has not dated since her divorce from Brad Pitt ten years ago. In a recent interview, she opened up about her personal life, something she rare does.
The Oscar-winning actress said, "To be candid, I haven't dated since I divorced a decade ago. So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centred in my life if I'm focusing on my children, my family."
The mother of six has her priorities straight and her children come first currently. She shares six children with her ex-husband, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.
Angelina and Brad, nicknamed "Brangelina" first met on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith back in 2004. At this point, Brad was married to actress Jennifer Aniston and announced their separation in 2005.
Their relationship, which spanned almost 12 years, came to an end in 2016, two years after their marriage in 2014, marking the beginning of a long and tedious legal battle. According to reports, a divorce settlement was finally reached in in 2024 though some disputes continue.
Angelina Jolie's latest film, Couture, released on June 26, 2026. The actress plays American filmmaker, Maxine who is working at the Paris Fashion Week. The movie has been directed by Alice Winocour and Angelina is one of the producers.